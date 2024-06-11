A new update for Among Us on Nintendo Switch is supposedly launching later this month on 18th June 2024 (thanks, GoNintendo).

The problem, however, is that it seems as though the official announcement for the update was uploaded online prematurely. At the very least, we do know what it will entail, and that's three new roles for the game, including Tracker, Noisemaker, and Phantom.

Here's a look at the official description for each:

New Crewmate Role - Tracker: use the tracking device to keep tabs on Crewmates via the minimap.

New Crewmate Role - Noisemaker: make some noise when you die to alert everyone of your body’s location.



New Impostor Role - Phantom: make a quick and sneaky getaway by turning invisible for a short time!

Meanwhile, commenters over on Reddit are hypothesizing that the update may have been intended to be released in conjunction with Nintendo's upcoming June Direct. We still don't know the date for the showcase, but the timing certainly seems rather suss, don't you think? We've had Among Us news at previous Directs, after all.

Then again, it might not be related at all - anything's possible.