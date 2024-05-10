Developer Innersloth has shared a new roadmap for Among Us covering the remainder of 2024, even if a good chunk of the year has already passed.
As you can see, we already got The Fungle, and coming soon the game are "new roles". Beyond this point, there are plans... "in no particular order" for a better lobby filter, prettier lobby settings, cosmetics, collabs, and a bunch of quality-of-life changes.
The new roles included will be Engineer, Scientist, Guardian Angel and Shapeshifter. As for the new collabs the team hopes to "continue blowing your minds this year". And there's even more which has apparently been redacted...
"This is where I’m allowed to talk about [REDACTED]. Can’t say more than that ’cause we like surprising you! Wooooooo, that’s a lot of stuff! The team is hard at work checking notes and prepping their tasks to make these plans a reality, so don’t expect all of these to be completed in the order shown above. We’re excited and can’t wait to get these changes into your lovely, non-Impostor-knife-wielding hands."