Developer Innersloth has shared a new roadmap for Among Us covering the remainder of 2024, even if a good chunk of the year has already passed.

As you can see, we already got The Fungle, and coming soon the game are "new roles". Beyond this point, there are plans... "in no particular order" for a better lobby filter, prettier lobby settings, cosmetics, collabs, and a bunch of quality-of-life changes.





read all the details: it took us 175,200 minutes to corral our Crewmates for this but it's finally here!!here's our plans for 2024:👻 new roles📋 better lobby filtering🔪 making lobby settings ✨pretty✨💅 new cosmetics🤝 new collabsread all the details: https://t.co/q070Pg4CzA May 8, 2024

The new roles included will be Engineer, Scientist, Guardian Angel and Shapeshifter. As for the new collabs the team hopes to "continue blowing your minds this year". And there's even more which has apparently been redacted...