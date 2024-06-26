We have some wildly vivid memories of playing a demo for the original Little Big Adventure included with a copy of Official PlayStation Magazine in the UK before getting our hands on the full game. It was such a uniquely weird title. You could switch your stances depending on the situation; so if you want to whallop a guard, you'd toggle the 'aggressive' stance and throw a few punches before hightailing it with the 'athletic' stance. So good.
Now, in Fall 2024, a full remake titled Little Big Adventure - Twinsen's Quest will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch from Microids and studio [2.21], boasting completely revamped visuals, a modernised control system, and numerous quality-of-life improvements.
The game aims to appeal to both newcomers and veteran players, retaining as much of original's charm as possible while (hopefully) losing some of its antiquated design choices. Original composer Phillipe Vachey is also back to revamp the in-game music.
Let's check out the official key features:
- Plunge into a unique universe enhanced by a brand new look.
- The Magic Ball brought into 2024, promising a range of challenges against the clones.
- Redesigned controls.
- Travel across the entire planet and discover reimagined islands in an open world.
- An action-adventure game mixed with exploration.
- A brand-new soundtrack by the original composer, Philippe Vachey
We'll have more information on Little Big Adventure - Twinsen's Quest, including its release date and price, in the coming weeks and months.
For now, let us know in the comments what you make of this latest Switch remake. Did you play the original?
Ah, this is such a wonderful and weird game. One of those rare curios that I actually played through twice back in the day. I recall some of the line readings being slightly odd - Twinsen! - but there is so much charm here.
"Now, what have you to bargain then?" I played this game only once on a friend's Playstation in 1994/5 where this came on a Demo disk. I don't know why, but that line from the merchant is forever seared in my brain. Like @Krull said. I think it is the delivery of line reading! Haha.
This game was a huge hit back in the day. Very strange title. I played through a fair bit of it.
Then the sequel tanked. Likely due to the ground adventure games lost to FPS titles.
If I had the time to play through this, I would buy.
Never heard of this before but I'm curious : )
One of the games of my youth. This remake is looking really cute and true to the original. Well done to the developers.
antiquated design choices.
They replaced the main character.
This game was miles ahead of it's time when it came out and very influential, but when I tried replaying it a few years ago it was a bit of a slog. That was mostly control issues though, so this could be great
Interesting, will consider giving it a try at some point now that it's coming to Switch thanks to this remake!
I hope this would lead to a remake of the second game which is way better IMO due to the usage of 3D outdoor environments and more variety of locations. The first game is decent but it has some odd control issues like the stance system and running into objects would drain your health.
Absolutely loved this game, hopefully the remake moves away from tank controls
Never even heard of this one. Must have been living under a rock.
I had totally forgotten about this game! Think I must've played the demo on PC before it came out, don't think I ever purchased the full game however even though I remember being quite keen to play it
Great game, but the sequel is the real masterpiece. To this day one of my favorite games of all time, and I´ve played through it 10+ times. A bit sad that they didn´t do both of them in one package, I guess compared to most games today they are both a bit on the shorter side so it would sort of make sense.
But I will of course support this game if it means there will be a chance for them to make the sequel too.
whatwhatWHAAAT!?
These are some of my favorite games, and I'd given up on thinking EA would allow the franchise to be picked back up!
Very cool to hear that Philippe is back to update the already amazing soundtrack, though I wonder where and if the original writer/designer/programmer Frederick Reynal is to be found in this project.
