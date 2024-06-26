Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 770k

We have some wildly vivid memories of playing a demo for the original Little Big Adventure included with a copy of Official PlayStation Magazine in the UK before getting our hands on the full game. It was such a uniquely weird title. You could switch your stances depending on the situation; so if you want to whallop a guard, you'd toggle the 'aggressive' stance and throw a few punches before hightailing it with the 'athletic' stance. So good.

Now, in Fall 2024, a full remake titled Little Big Adventure - Twinsen's Quest will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch from Microids and studio [2.21], boasting completely revamped visuals, a modernised control system, and numerous quality-of-life improvements.

The game aims to appeal to both newcomers and veteran players, retaining as much of original's charm as possible while (hopefully) losing some of its antiquated design choices. Original composer Phillipe Vachey is also back to revamp the in-game music.

Let's check out the official key features:

- Plunge into a unique universe enhanced by a brand new look.

- The Magic Ball brought into 2024, promising a range of challenges against the clones.

- Redesigned controls.

- Travel across the entire planet and discover reimagined islands in an open world.

- An action-adventure game mixed with exploration.

- A brand-new soundtrack by the original composer, Philippe Vachey

We'll have more information on Little Big Adventure - Twinsen's Quest, including its release date and price, in the coming weeks and months.

For now, let us know in the comments what you make of this latest Switch remake. Did you play the original?