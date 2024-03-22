The Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit developer Velan Studios has announced it's going through a bit of a rough patch.

Following a whole host of game companies making some serious job cuts over the past few months, the US-based studio behind not only this Mario Kart game but also Hot Wheels: Rift Rally and the shortlived multiplayer experience Knockout City has now announced it's in the early stages of a reorganisation.

After a "major project" was axed by an external partner, the studio is now unlikely able to maintain its full size. 46 of 121 staff have been "given notice that they might be impacted by a layoff" in the coming 60 days.

"This is a rough environment for a lot of indie studios, and like them, we are faced with some very hard choices...This is sad because we have an awesome team who are deeply passionate about their craft. In the near term, we are doubling down on our current games, some of which are scheduled to release later this year, and securing new partnerships to minimize the impact. We hope to rescind as many notifications as possible"

Velan says it will do its "best" to support employees who may have to be let go over the next 60 days.

This latest industry news follows a string of other layoffs in January and February. Some of the biggest ones making headlines included Microsoft axing 1,900 jobs across the Xbox team and Sony with about 900 layoffs. Many smaller studios like Brace Yourself Games (Zelda: Cadence of Hyrule) and Deck Nine Games (Life is Strange) have also been impacted.