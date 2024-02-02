It's always rumour season in the video game industry, and one of the biggest regarding the Switch thatisn't about the Switch successor focuses on a critically acclaimed Xbox title coming to the hybrid console.

Those rumours — which seem to point at Tango Gameworks' excellent action title Hi-Fi Rush — might have a bit more weight to them now as fans have found something in-game that may well suggest that the game is coming to Switch. Tom Warren of The Verge has reported that dataminers have found t-shirt files that only appeared in-game after the 1st-anniversary update.

The new update added platform-exclusive t-shirts for Xbox, Steam, and Epic, but there are files for other shirts too — one that's very Sony-blue with the slogan "I'm Here Baby!" and a second in red with a "Rock Out! Anywhere" slogan. Hmmmm.

pic.twitter.com/WjgPk2bIqH I can confirm that the Hi-Fi Rush datamine is legit and these t-shirt texture files are in the game. It looks like Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch https://t.co/hy6BUjOV4Z February 1, 2024

These two designs currently don't appear in any version of Hi-Fi Rush. Plus the Xbox-exclusive t-shirt is a lovely green with "Shadow Dropped" on the front, a nice reference to the game's surprise release during an Xbox Developer Direct in 2023. "Rock Out! Anywhere" is likely a fun little nod to the Switch's portability.

So, it's probably just a matter of time, right? A Nintendo Direct would sure be a juicy time to reveal that Switch port, Tango Gameworks...