The 'Pan European Game Information' board (or PEGI, for short) has listed Hi-Fi Rush for the Nintendo Switch following the game's launch on PS5 last month.

The listing comes with a release date of 30th April 2024, but honestly, we wouldn't look too much into this specific detail since, well, it's today. Yes, Hi-Fi Rush was shadow-dropped on Xbox for its initial release in January 2023, but we can't imagine the same thing happening again.

In fact, the PS5 version is also listed with the same date, yet it's already been out since 19th March 2024; our theory is that these dates represent the latest internal update from PEGI, but we're not 100% on that.

Since Microsoft confirmed that several of its games would be going multiplatform as part of its recent business update, the expectation was that Hi-Fi Rush would join Grounded and Pentiment on the Switch. Alas, that hasn't happened just yet, but we remain hopeful. As for the other two, Grounded lauched just recently on 16th April, while Pentiment arrived a bit sooner on 22nd February.

We're keeping our fingers crossed for this one, because Hi-Fi Rush is genuinely one of the most enjoyable games in recent memory. It feels like the most 'GameCube' kinda game, but a modern one, y'know? So good.