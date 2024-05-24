Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has officially arrived on the Switch this week, and if you haven't already got your hands on it, there's one other way you can claim it. Nintendo has added this new release to its Switch game voucher service, where online members can get a pair of vouchers for the price of $99.98 USD (or your regional equivalent) and save money on two titles from a select catalog.
Paper Mario has just been added to this, so if you do happen to have a spare voucher, now might be the perfect time to make use of it. Endless Ocean: Luminous and Princess Peach: Showtime! have also recently been added, and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is another option - with this particular title arriving next month.
Keep in mind you have to be a Switch Online member to be eligible for this offer. Here's an updated list of the games on offer:
Eligible Nintendo Switch Game Voucher Titles
- Another Code: Recollection
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Endless Ocean: Luminous
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Super Mario RPG
- Pikmin 4
- Detective Pikachu Returns
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Splatoon 3
- Pokemon Scarlet
- Pokemon Violet
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Live A Live
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Bayonetta 3
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
- Pokemon Shining Pearl
- Triangle Strategy
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Mario Party Superstars
- Metroid Dread
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power
- Miitopia
- New Pokemon Snap
- Bravely Default II
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pokemon Sword
- Pokemon Shield
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Daemon X Machina
- Astral Chain
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi's Crafted World
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Fitness Boxing
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu!
- Pokemon Let's Go, Eevee!
- The World Ends with You Final Remix
- Super Mario Party
- Go Vacation
- Octopath Traveler
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Kirby Star Allies
- Bayonetta 2
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Fire Emblem Warriors
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Splatoon 2
- ARMS
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- 1-2-Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild