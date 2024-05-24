Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has officially arrived on the Switch this week, and if you haven't already got your hands on it, there's one other way you can claim it. Nintendo has added this new release to its Switch game voucher service, where online members can get a pair of vouchers for the price of $99.98 USD (or your regional equivalent) and save money on two titles from a select catalog.

Paper Mario has just been added to this, so if you do happen to have a spare voucher, now might be the perfect time to make use of it. Endless Ocean: Luminous and Princess Peach: Showtime! have also recently been added, and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is another option - with this particular title arriving next month.

Keep in mind you have to be a Switch Online member to be eligible for this offer. Here's an updated list of the games on offer:

Eligible Nintendo Switch Game Voucher Titles