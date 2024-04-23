It's been known for some time now how the Fortnite developer would like to do a crossover with Nintendo, and there have even been some leaked internal documents revealing how Epic Games had Samus Aran from the Metroid series in its sights.

Now, in a new interview with Game File, Epic's former chief creative officer Donald Mustard has revealed the company apparently held talks with Nintendo about adding Samus to Fortnite as a skin, but Nintendo essentially wanted her to remain a Switch exclusive. Here's part of what he had to say:

Epic's former CCO: “They [Nintendo] got really hung up on their characters showing up on platforms that weren’t their platforms...They would be thrilled to have Nintendo characters in Fortnite, but just only if it’s on their platform.”

Unfortunately, talks fell through after this as Epic wanted Fortnite to remain the "same experience" across all platforms "no matter screen or device you're playing on". And the skins for Master Chief and Kratos were already available to everyone.

Fortnite's developer mentioned last year how Nintendo would be the game's biggest crossover ever if it got greenlit.