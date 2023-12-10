Fortnite has had just about every crossover at this stage from Dragon Ball and Marvel to LEGO, but the one brand Epic believes could top them all is....drum roll... Nintendo!

Speaking to Axios in Los Angeles this week, the head of Fortnite's ecosystem Saxs Persson admitted Epic had tried incredibly hard to woo the legendary video game company behind Zelda, Mario and Donkey Kong, but was unable to make any significant progress.

When asked how hard Epic has tried to woo Nintendo, Persson told Axios, "I don't know what the word for, like, making diamonds is."

If it did happen though, it might just be Epic's biggest crossover ever. Persson believes the Fortnite player base would "love it":

"Nintendo has their strategy and we have our strategy, and we hope at some point" to use their characters, Perrson said, because "our players would love it."

Given Nintendo's history and the way it protects certain IP, we admittedly can't see Mario running around the battlefield with a tactical assault rifle. And Shigeru Miyamoto once famously suggested Rare's iconic first-person shooter GoldenEye 007 should end with far less violence.

Perhaps Epic could find a workaround, similar to its recent collaborations with Rocket League and LEGO. It's also worth noting how this isn't the first time we've heard about Epic's interest in getting Nintendo series in its popular battle royale. Back in 2021, internal documents and a comic revealed Samus from the Metroid series was also on the Fortnite crossover wishlist.