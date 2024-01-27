The farm and lifestyle simulation Stardew Valley is getting a sizable update soon, and if you've been wondering about the status of its progress, Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has now shared a new update.

In a brief message on social media, the developer mentioned how he was finally done with adding "major new content" and was focused on bug-fixing and polishing until it was ready to go. He also can't wait for everyone to try it out when it does arrive.

"1.6 ended up being a little larger in scope than originally planned. I'm done adding major new content to it now, though, and it's in a bug-fixing and polishing phase until it's ready for release. Thx for your patience. It'll be fun to see everyone play it!"

And if you're still worried about whether or not it will make a release this year, don't worry - it's "absolutely" arriving this year, according to Barone. He confirmed this in a follow-up response to a fan. As for how big it will be compared to the previous update, here's what he had to say:

"Hard to compare, because 1.5 was all about a big NEW area, whereas 1.6 is about adding more to the old stuff in the game, with a lot of little things"

When this build of the game does finally arrive, it will come packed with a new "major festival", two new mini-festivals, new late-game content, new items, crafting recipes, winter outfits for villagers, a new farm type, new secrets, and much more.