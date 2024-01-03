To bring in the New Year, Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has shared a new screenshot of Stardew Valley on social media.

This appears to be another look at the next big update, Version 1.6. In it, you can see a cow image and the line "good fortunate to you in the coming year". There's already been plenty of conversation about this latest post.

While some stories are linking it to a new festival, certain posts via the game's subreddit are advising fans to focus on the other "new things" in the image instead, like the cow graphic.

When Version 1.6 of Stardew Valley does eventually arrive, it will include a new "major festival", two new mini festivals, new late-game content, new items and crafting recipes, winter outfits for villagers, a new farm type, new secrets and much more.