Eric 'ConceredApe' Barone has been busy working on Version 1.6 of the Stardew Valley, and lately, he's been teasing quite a bit about this new update.

In the latest "sneak peek" via social media, he's shared a sizable list of everything players can expect from this next game update. This includes new festivals, late-game content and end-game quests, new lines of dialogue, "new secrets" and much more.

In last week's update, ConcernedApe shared a single screenshot of a bird. You can learn more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. As for the current development status, ConcernedApe notes that this update is "still in development" and there's no release date just yet.