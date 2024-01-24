Nintendo has announced that online play for Steel Diver: Sub Wars has been permanently discontinued on the 3DS ahead of the full online shutdown on April 8th, 2024 (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

Now, the service has technically been offline for a little while now after Nintendo commenced emergency maintenance on September 4th, 2023. According to an official post, however, the firm has been unable to resolve the issues and has thrown in the towel. As such, the game's online service has effectively been discontinued.

It certainly makes sense for Nintendo to divert its resources elsewhere as it approaches the endgame for the 3DS and Wii U's online services. Nevertheless, for the remaining few who would've liked at least one more online session on Steel Diver, the news must come as a disappointment.

Originally launched in 2014, Steel Diver: Sub Wars proved a successful and well-received entry in the franchise that we thought very highly of. In our 8/10 review, we said that "Nintendo has done an admirable job of turning a franchise otherwise destined for the scrap heap into their flagship free-to-play title".