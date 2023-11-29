Well, geez, we're less than a month away from Christmas and the holiday season, and we're just over a month away from 2024. Guess it's time to look at the final month of 2023 and see what games are coming to the Switch.

This is by no means a definitive list of games coming to Nintendo Switch in December 2023, but these are the ones we're most excited to get our little mitts on. And yes, we know there are only 10 listed in the table below, but you can actually buy all three Batman games --Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight — separately. Good thing we're a few days ahead of the month, hey?

It's worth noting that a few entries on this month's list are simply labelled 'Winter 2023', so whether they actually land in December is anyone's guess. And, of course, the video only contains the latest information — there could well be more December releases ready for a surprise release...

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - December 1st, 2023

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
Image: Square Enix

SteamWorld Build - December 1st, 2023

SteamWorld Build
Image: Thunderful

Batman: Arkham Trilogy - December 1st, 2023

Batman: Arkham Trilogy
Image: WB Games

A Highland Song - December 5th, 2023

A Highland Song
Image: inkle

Born of Bread - December 5th, 2023

Born of Bread
Image: Dear Villagers

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - December 7th, 2023

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition
Image: Annapurna Interactive

Trip World DX - December 11th, 2023 (Europe)

Trip World DX
Image: Limited Run Games

This one is technically out on 30th November — in North America, at least. But we didn't highlight it in our last 'Upcoming' video, so we wanted to give it a shout-out here, particularly as the game is launching in Europe on 11th December.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - The Indigo Disk - December 14th, 2023

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - The Indigo Disk
Image: The Pokémon Company

Animal Well - Winter 2023

Animal Well
Image: Big Mode

Note: While the Switch eShop lists Winter 2023 as a release date, the official trailer states early 2024 is when we'll see Animal Well. We've decided to include it in our list anyway as who knows, maybe we'll get a surprise!

Eastward: Octopia - Winter 2023

Eastward Octopia
Image: Chucklefish
What December 2023 release are you most looking forward to?

Which new releases will you be checking out in December? Vote in our poll and let us know your thoughts in a comment below.