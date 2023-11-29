Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Well, geez, we're less than a month away from Christmas and the holiday season, and we're just over a month away from 2024. Guess it's time to look at the final month of 2023 and see what games are coming to the Switch.

This is by no means a definitive list of games coming to Nintendo Switch in December 2023, but these are the ones we're most excited to get our little mitts on. And yes, we know there are only 10 listed in the table below, but you can actually buy all three Batman games --Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight — separately. Good thing we're a few days ahead of the month, hey?

It's worth noting that a few entries on this month's list are simply labelled 'Winter 2023', so whether they actually land in December is anyone's guess. And, of course, the video only contains the latest information — there could well be more December releases ready for a surprise release...

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - December 1st, 2023