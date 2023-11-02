In a bit of a low-key announcement, The Pokémon Company has announced that part two of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, The Indigo Disk, is launching on 14th December — just in time for the Holiday season, then!'

The story of The Indigo Disk will take place at The Blueberry Academy, where you'll meet up with friends you made during part one of the Expansion Pass, The Teal Mask.





Adventures await you at the Blueberry Academy, Trainers! Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk launches on December 14!Adventures await you at the Blueberry Academy, Trainers! #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/IljDHdTUeq November 2, 2023

In The Indigo Disk, you'll be able to catch all previous starter Pokémon, along with a whole handful or returning Pocket Monsters. And to access it, you'll need to have beaten the main game's story and cleared The Teal Mask.

