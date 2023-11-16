Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Square Enix is beginning to ramp up its marketing campaign for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince ahead of its December 1st release date on the Switch.

Following a gameplay introduction last week, it's now shared a three-minute monster showcase, detailing some of the wild and whimsical monsters players can expect to encounter on their quest to become the master of monsterkind.





