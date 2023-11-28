Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following a short delay on Switch, Batman: Arkham Trilogy is almost upon us, swooping down toward its official release date of December 1st, 2023.

To celebrate, publisher WB Games has released a launch trailer for the compilation that confirms Switch owners will get timed exclusive access to the Batsuit from Matt Reeves' 2022 epic, The Batman.

Starring Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse, Tenet) in the title role, The Batman follows the caped crusader in his earlier years as he investigates a series of murders perpetrated by the iconic villain, The Riddler. Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell play supporting roles, with the latter scheduled to appear in The Penguin, a 2024 limited spin-off series following his villainous character.

It's been confirmed via the above image that the Batsuit from the movie will be limited to Arkham Knight, the third and final game in the Rocksteady trilogy. The compilation on Switch will contain all three games along with every piece of DLC.