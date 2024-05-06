Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios have released a 'First Look' trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 DLC character Homelander which, at the time of writing, does not yet have a firm release date.

The fighter, who is one of the main antagonists for Amazon's satirical series The Boys, kick starts the trailer by drinking some breast milk (because of course) before absolutely annihilating veteran Mortal Kombat fighter Liu Kang.

It's a fairly short teaser, but one that is arguably full of spoilers, showcasing two of the new character's fatalities (read on for a short description, or skip the next paragraph if you want to remain unspoiled).

The first involves Homelander burning a literal hole in Liu Kang's face with his laser vision, while the second shows Liu Kang being punched into the sky before colliding with a commercial airplane. Lovely stuff.

Of course, we should clarify - however obvious it may seem to some - that the footage shown is not from the Switch version of the game. In fact, we described the Switch release as being 'severely kompromised' in our review, ultimately awarding it a disappointing score of 4/10.