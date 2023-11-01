This week marks the arrival of WarioWare: Move It! on the Nintendo Switch. This latest entry in long-running series sees Wario and the gang take on 200 lightening fast microgames.

The gameplay in this one requires you to hold the Joy-Con and then move your body about in all sorts of different ways to complete tasks. The first review has now officially been revealed and it comes from Japanese publication Famitsu.

As you may already know, this outlet has a system where four different verdicts deliver a score out of 40. With this in mind, WarioWare: Move It! has received a solid 9 / 8 / 9 / 9, which gives it a total of 35 / 40. That puts it just one point behind Nintendo's other recent release Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

You'll be able to catch our review of WarioWare: Move It! later today. We should also find out who is the new voice of Wario!