In case you missed it, Charles Martinet will also be replaced in the upcoming WarioWare: Move It! Switch release.

Nintendo World Report got a direct response from Nintendo at the time, confirming Charles would "not" be involved in this game or Super Mario Bros. Wonder. While we know Kevin Afghani is now the voice of Mario and Luigi in Wonder, it's unknown at this point in time if he'll also take up the role of Wario.

With this in mind, GameXplain has put together a comparison video of Wario's new voice actor alongside Martinet's voice work.

While Charles won't be reprising his role as Wario in the latest game, Nintendo has confirmed he'll be returning in the Switch version of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, when it launches in 2024. You can read more in our previous Nintendo Life coverage: