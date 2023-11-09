Atlus' new tactical RPG Persona 5 Tactica might not be out until next week, but there are apparently some lucky fans out there who have already been able to access and play the game.

As highlighted on social media and elsewhere, it seems the Steam version of the game has gone live a week ahead of its 17th November 2023 launch, enabling fans to check out the game much earlier than expected.

Atlus and co eventually caught onto this, but for anyone who was playing the title at the time, there's a chance they might still be able to access the game in Steam's offline mode. Fans have noted online how this isn't the first time something like has happened with an Atlus release, with some recent promotional content also leaking.