Fasten your seatbelts folks, Nintendo has announced a new Indie World Showcase for Tuesday, November 14th, 2023.
Kicking off at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / 6PM CET / Wed 3am AET, the showcase will feature "roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch".
So, what are we expecting? Who knows! Either way, it's definitely going to be one to keep an eye on as we approach the end of 2023. Folks are naturally turning their heads toward Nintendo's potential new piece of hardware in 2024, so it'll be nice to see what else is in the pipeline for the humble Switch.
We'll be right here to cover everything as it happens, so be sure to tune in at the designated time with your favourite beverage at hand.
What are you hoping to see from this Indie World showcase? Let us know your hopes and dreams with a comment down below.
All I want for Christmas is Silksong
I'll be shocked if Braid isn't shown.
Silksong ballots! Get your Silksong ballots here!!
C’mon Freedom Planet 2.
Que the silksong disappointment 🫠
@EaglyBird accurate
I’m guessing this is why Braid: Anniversary Edition wasn’t announced for Switch the other day.
An early Christmas present? oh Ninty you sly dogs you
Nice to see another Indie World after what's felt like ages (so much so that I genuinely thought we weren't going to get another one until the Switch 2's reveal XD). Haven't got many hopes/expectations for this myself outside of a release date for Pepper Grinder, Braid finally being confirmed for Switch and maybe even another Nindie crossover a la Cadence of Hyrule. Very much looking forward to cosying up after school and giving this a watch!
Personally I'm hoping for a Pepper Grinder release and some news about Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus to scratch that Silksong itch.
I actually had a bit of a hunch that we might be seeing one this week. Felt like we were about due for one as it's been a while and while checking the eShop after last week's update there seemed to be suspiciously few games on sale on my wish list compared to usual. Always keen for some new indie games to play.
Please more 3D farming sim Harvest Moon style games by indie developers.
I need Nintendo to set the wishlist to 500 games.
@Ryu_Niiyama What's the max now? Haven't reached it.
Indie……I really wanted a partner showcase!
You know the rules, and so do I...
TEAM CHERRY WHY
@Friendly I am at 388 (and getting the error message that my wishlist is full) but I think a few delisted games inhaled a slot or two.
I am so sitting out next gen. I can’t keep up.
Gimme an 'S'...
I haven’t heard anything about zelda like Hazelnut Bastille for over a year some news would be good
@LadyCharlie it’ll come when it comes in the meantime I haven’t exactly run out of games
Ah wonderful. Nintendo are gonna disapoint me one more time this year and give me a bunch on farming sims instead of silksong.
Hopefully Outer Wilds, I've been hoping for a release date since its February 2021 general Direct reveal. Silksong isn't going to be here, if it's getting more news this year it would certainly be at the Game Awards instead.
Maybe the new Cattails game? The devs said it would be out on Switch "in a few short weeks/later this year", a couple weeks ago.
They only announce new games and don't confirm release dates.
@nitrolink I still have games on my wishlist from last year that were supposed to be out by now.
Silksong would be nice but I sincerely doubt it. Mostly cause it’s a big enough deal to be at a real Direct.
As of right now, I have nothing preordered on Switch in 2024, with only the Peach game as a maybe. Hopefully this remedies that.
These are always fun, imo.
Strongly suspected this. Also strongly suspect no mention of Silksong.
Indies that I am waiting for? Hades 2, Silksong and Earthblade.
At this point I believe that only Earthblade will be releasing before Switch 2 launch, where I will probably end up playing the other 2.
@Ryu_Niiyama that's a so much needed feature I want to. Up it to 1000 while they are at it
On the topic of Indies, I just had to say thank you to whoever recommended SongPop on this website. It may be one of the most fun party games I’ve ever played and I’ve been sharing it with everyone I know. As a huge music fan this was just next level for me.
Gonna be honest, I don't know what to expect from this one, aside from no Deltarune or Silksong.
(This is coming from the girl who just played Kaichu the Kaiju Dating Sim. My brain can't handle much after playing that.)
Pyoro has heavily suggested that Outer Wilds is coming tomorrow in a tweet before this event was announced.
@ElRoberico Agreed. I don't expect updates from games we already know about. That's just how it goes.
Braid seems like it would be very likely. Silksong a possibility, but I would still be surprised if it did show up
I didn't even expect one until December. This may well be where we'll get the Braid release date but it is also my routine cue to hope for more ETAs from the recent Resistor to the long-MIA Heart Forth Alicia. As for new stuff... I don't know, maybe a World Next Door sequel at long last? And what might qualify as a "miracle port" among indies - Starbound? Indies are always a wild card, so beyond the already known stuff, it's more common for me to just kick back and imbibe all the neat stuff that comes our way.
@davetobin In Pyoro we trust 🙏
Hopefully update for these show up.
Silksong just so people stop whining about it
Here's the Indie World people mentioned in the Braid comment section, love to see it!
@Friendly 399 or 400, I ended up reaching it once... then switched to Deku List thanks to people mentioning it here on Nintendo Life and never looked back!
I'd love to see a brand new high-profile indie shown
Deltarune Chapter 4
@gcunit Outer WildS.
@Grumblevolcano You might be in luck.
Oh sh.. I better finish TOTK today then.
Alright. Can you all stop clamoring for Silksong? We know it’s not gonna be there.
Also for what I hope, I honestly don’t know. Maybe there will be one indie game that I’ll be interested in.
Oh, Clickteam revealed some teaser images for the next Fnaf game or fnaf world 2. Maybe that could show up???
Oh and maybe Hades 2 could come up. Who knows??? I had a lot of fun playing the first Hades, I would definitely want to play the sequel.
These are never that interesting, but I'll give it a watch anyway.
I hope we see a bit more of the GBA Shantae game.
I hope we'll get some Freedom Planet 2 release date news this time.
Loved the first one and the 2nd looks to be better in every single way ^_^
There’ll be no Silksong, I’m just waiting of that being quietly cancelled or shelved in a shadowy corner for the Switch 2, but I’m wondering whether Romancelvania will ever turn up.
It does feel like things are slowing down but still plenty of games coming to keep us happy until the Switch 2 in 202…..4..5..6….7…
@Coffeemonstah oh that game. Romancelvania
Yeah, silksong would be neat. I would like some surprises.
Silksong, nothing more nothing less
Pizza Tower is what I want
Zelda Indie spin off shadow drop
I hope a general Direct follows the week after.
Silksong shadowdroping 😛
It’d be great if Outer Wilds finally makes it to Switch! Also, can anyone explain why FTL never was brought over? I’ve wanted to try that game for years now.
I’d be surprised to see any firm news about Silksong. I wonder if Team Cherry is polishing it up for the Super Switch? 🤷🏻♀️
@GrailUK
I half hope not! I haven’t yet properly played Cadence of Hyrule! 😵💫
(What little I played was good fun, it’s just trapped in backlog purgatory.)
Anything is good if it's not Silksong. There you go
Oh man, it's that time again! Time for some new farm sims, let's go! I want to see tools in the ground!
No more indie directs!!!! It’s getting too much! We want Metroid Prime 2, Ocarina of Time remake! Eternal Darkness Remake!!!! And F Zero GX remaster announcements! Give us real games not these crappy Indie Directs!
Nintendo is throwing too much at us lately, I already have too many games! I can't afford neat shadow-dropped indies right before Mario RPG comes out. 😝
@NotGeno I want it as well! It looks like a blast!
Hoping to see console ports of Freedom Planet 2 or Pizza Tower (despite it likely still being too soon for the latter) but these are usually fun presentations regardless to bring attention to any games I might have missed out on otherwise.
@EaglyBird I’m putting on the clown nose again! Silk soooooong!
@Snatcher shaw
I think Nexomon 3 will be included in Nindie Direct.
And if so, Gamefreak should be watch out.
Still hoping for a Witchbrook re-reveal 🤞
I'd love to see Silksong but let's face it, it' too big for the Nindies.
20 mins is pretty short. Fingers crossed not only pixel art games.
i feed off tears of the people who want silksong
Personally the indie games I'm watching are Yokai Inn and Forlorn Memories. Hoping the latter makes its way to the Switch 2 in a couple years! Forlorn is the 3D art style I wish Bravely Default transitioned into instead of what BDII turned into.
Shadow drop Pizza Tower and take my money already!
Silksong and Freedom Planet 2 news please
I'm counting the faces that will be disappointed after tomorrow's direct.
SilkSong more than likely not be shown. We'll see some new stuff and a shadow drop or two.
hear me out: persona 3 reload. If they can make hogwarts legacy and no mans sky work, this could work too! They wont, but itd be really cool.
@Rpg-lover im a humble man who wants little from life all i ask is for metroid prime 4 reveal and smash bros fighter pass 3 and mariokart dlc wave 7 and pikmin 9 and mario galaxy 3 but other than that i really dont expect anything
@epicgamner persona 3 isn’t an indie game
@Savage_Joe i realized that after posting this and decided to keep it anyways just in case
nintendo, pizza tower please
@Choops How about going one further, by adding in a new Wario Mode? Let Wario show Peppino how it's REALLY done!
