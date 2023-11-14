Fasten your seatbelts folks, Nintendo has announced a new Indie World Showcase for Tuesday, November 14th, 2023.

Kicking off at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / 6PM CET / Wed 3am AET, the showcase will feature "roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch".

#IndieWorld



Watch it live here: pic.twitter.com/2L7jUwk9eP A new @IndieWorldNA Showcase is airing tomorrow, Nov. 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch Watch it live here: https://t.co/z39Mhr4n0K November 13, 2023

So, what are we expecting? Who knows! Either way, it's definitely going to be one to keep an eye on as we approach the end of 2023. Folks are naturally turning their heads toward Nintendo's potential new piece of hardware in 2024, so it'll be nice to see what else is in the pipeline for the humble Switch.

We'll be right here to cover everything as it happens, so be sure to tune in at the designated time with your favourite beverage at hand.

