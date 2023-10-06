Detective Pikachu returns in the aptly-tilted Detective Pikachu Returns... today!

If you've snapped up the game for yourself — whether you're a first-time detective or you're coming back for a second cup of coffee — you might be wondering what the differences are between the 3DS original and this Switch follow-up. Good thing the lovely Zion has got you covered over on our YouTube channel, then!

We've already covered our thoughts on the game in our 7/10 review, so what Zion is doing is putting the two games side-by-side. Many critiques of this new entry have been pointed towards the visuals and presentation, and these were two of our biggest sticking points, so Zion's hoping this comparison will highlight some of the differences.

It's not just a visual comparison, we're also looking at the animations, the textures, the gameplay, and the environments. The 3DS original looked excellent for the console, but how does the Switch version compare?