Legendary game designer Masahiro Sakurai has teased an upcoming "special crossover" with an apparently well-known YouTube channel.

In a post on Twitter, Sakurai confirmed that he will soon be playing "other" games via the planned collaboration (thanks, VGC), though details are scarce at the time of writing. Presumably, the word "other" probably means titles that Sakurai has not personally worked on during his career, though this is merely speculation on our part.

Since my YouTube debut, many of you have expressed interest in watching me play other games.

Well, you'll soon have your chance, because Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games is planning a special crossover with another well-known YouTube channel!

Stay tuned for more details... — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 8, 2023

Up until now, of course, Sakurai's YouTube channel - Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games - has been largely focused on delivering advice to fledgling game developers who might be venturing into the world of game development.

He's covered topics such as how to avoid misleading players, the concept of 'risk and reward', and many more, but he's also delved into some more lighthearted videos in which he shows off his rare gaming collectibles and, adorably, his cat.