In case you missed it, Mortal Kombat 1 is now in early access, with the game scheduled to officially launch next week on 19th September.
Ahead of this, Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios have now released a day-one update. It's worth noting the Switch version has its own separate version of patch notes. This first patch enables a lot of parts of the game and also comes with some "general bug fixes", but there are no details provided.
Here's the rundown courtesy of the Mortal Kombat 1 website:
Mortal Kombat 1 Nintendo Switch Patch Notes - September 14, 2023
General
- Enables additional character/kameo roster, additional arenas, and kustomization
- Enables full tutorials, fatality practice, practice mode
- Enables Towers and Tournament modes
- General bug fixes
Story
- Enables full story campaign
Online
- Enables online gameplay
If you're curious to learn more about Mortal Kombat 1, you can check out the critic reviews. So far, the game has been well-received on Xbox and PlayStation - with some reviews calling it the best entry in the series ever.