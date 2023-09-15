In case you missed it, Mortal Kombat 1 is now in early access, with the game scheduled to officially launch next week on 19th September.

Ahead of this, Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios have now released a day-one update. It's worth noting the Switch version has its own separate version of patch notes. This first patch enables a lot of parts of the game and also comes with some "general bug fixes", but there are no details provided.

Here's the rundown courtesy of the Mortal Kombat 1 website:

Mortal Kombat 1 Nintendo Switch Patch Notes - September 14, 2023

General

Enables additional character/kameo roster, additional arenas, and kustomization

Enables full tutorials, fatality practice, practice mode

Enables Towers and Tournament modes

General bug fixes

Story

Enables full story campaign

Online

Enables online gameplay

If you're curious to learn more about Mortal Kombat 1, you can check out the critic reviews. So far, the game has been well-received on Xbox and PlayStation - with some reviews calling it the best entry in the series ever.