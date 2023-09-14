Mortal Kombat 1 has officially entered its early access phase and as part of this the first batch of reviews for the new entry have gone live.

While there's not really any Nintendo Switch hands on doing the rounds just yet, there are a handful of reviews covering the game on other platforms. We've put together this round up to at least give you an idea of what the new game is like and at it seems the critics are quite taken with it so far.

Starting with VGC, Mortal Kombat 1 has been labelled another outstanding fighter of 2023, receiving a perfect 5 out of 5 star score:

"Mortal Kombat 1 is the best Mortal Kombat game to date. It looks stunning, has a brilliant Story mode, its new Invasions mode will keep solo players busy and, above all else, it's an absolute joy to play. Thoroughly essential for die-hards, lapsed fans and newkomers."

CGMagazine called it a great entry point for newcomers and said it outdid every previous game, awarding it 9 out of 10:

"Mortal Kombat 1 is an excellent entry point for new comers and returning fans. It outshines every previous Mortal Kombat in almost every way, with intuitive controls and interesting modes. NetherRealm cranks the gore up to 11 and I cant wait to see what else they have in store for us."

VG247 gave the game 4 out of 5 stars calling it a positive step in the right direction, but wasn't so sure about the "live service DNA":

"Mortal Kombat 1 sets the stage for a new era of MK that you can't help but get pumped up for. NetherRealm, like the characters in its ultraviolent universe, is staring right into the face of a brave new world and locking eyes with the future. Keeping those eyes in its head, though, may remain a challenge."

Horror entertainment website Bloody Disgusting gave it 4.5 out of 5 skulls, calling it a return to form:

"Mortal Kombat 1 feels like a return to form for the series while pushing it in new meaningful directions. It’s the perfect entry point for newcomers and long time fans of the series. It’s for die-hard fighting game fans with its combat depth, but also for the single-player looking for a ton of content."

Last but not least, the fighting game website EventHubs gave the game 8.5 out of 10 calling it "better" than Mortal Kombat 11:

"It's still early for Mortal Kombat 1, but the gameplay already feels better than Mortal Kombat 11. NetherRealm Studios has promised player expression, and they've delivered it in spades. There's also plenty of single player content for casual players. For both the competitor and casual player, there's a lot to unpack. Players will be busy with this game for years."

It's worth noting Mortal Kombat 1 will be receiving a day one patch today. Nintendo Switch pre-loads are now also available for both the premium and standard editions of the game. The official launch will take place next week on 19th September.