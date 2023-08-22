We're back in Cologne, Germany for a week of video games, and it all kicks off today with Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.

Nintendo itself is at Gamescom this year, and while ringmaster Geoff Keighley has stated to not expect many new game reveals at the show this year, there's still some stuff on offer for Switch owners.

For one, a brand new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer will be dropping during the opening show, and we'll also be getting some Sonic Superstars news — an official release date, perhaps? Who can say? So it might not be a huge night for Nintendo Switch fans, but it should still be a good time.