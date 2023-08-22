We're back in Cologne, Germany for a week of video games, and it all kicks off today with Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.

Nintendo itself is at Gamescom this year, and while ringmaster Geoff Keighley has stated to not expect many new game reveals at the show this year, there's still some stuff on offer for Switch owners.

For one, a brand new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer will be dropping during the opening show, and we'll also be getting some Sonic Superstars news — an official release date, perhaps? Who can say? So it might not be a huge night for Nintendo Switch fans, but it should still be a good time.

At Nintendo Life, we're not actually in Germany to enjoy the beverages, food, and entertainment. But that's okay — that means we can kick back and enjoy the show with you lovely lot.

So why not bring your favourite drinks and snacks and sit down with us — the main show starts at 11am PST / 1pm EST / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST, and we'll be sharing the whole thing here right from the pre-show, which kicks off... right as this post goes up!