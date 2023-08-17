Developer Sabotage Studio launches its new RPG Sea of Stars on the Switch later this month, and while it's got its hands full right now with this upcoming release, it hopes to possibly revisit its 2D platformer / Metroidvania title The Messenger.

Speaking to Game Informer, Thierry Boulanger mentioned how "there's more to be told" about The Messenger, and "that specific arc" and "maybe one day" it could be returned to.

The same interview also seemed to reconfirm how the two games are connected - with the setting of The Messenger taking place on "top of a mountain in a post-apocalyptic chapter" of the same universe as Sea of Stars. And apparently "one of the islands" in Sea of Stars "would be the one from The Messenger", according to Boulanger.