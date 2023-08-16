Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Sea Of Stars is well on its way to launching on the Nintendo Switch on August 29th, 2023. To celebrate, developer Sabotage Studio has joined forces with The Escapist to present a "Making Of" documentary that's now available for free via YouTube.

The half-hour documentary is well worth checking out if you're a fan of Sabotage Studio's previous effort The Messenger and are looking forward to the upcoming launch of Sea of Stars. It goes into how Sabotage Studio was formed, how The Messenger came to be, and what the team is doing to ensure Sea of Stars stands out from the crowd in the RPG genre.

If you're concerned about spoilers, then fear not: we've already watched the documentary ourselves and can confirm that it doesn't go into any key story details. Rather, the developers talk more about the technical aspects of the game, like pacing, lighting mechanics, and day/night cycles - that sort of thing.