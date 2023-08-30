After being announced in the August 2023 Pokémon Presents showcase, Niantic has now revealed that Scarlet and Violet's Gen IX 'mon will be making their way to Pokémon GO as of 5th September.
The newest Pokémon will start appearing in the mobile game in two waves. First up, the 'Paldean Adventure' event will run from 5th-10th September and will see the following start to appear in the wild:
- Sprigatito
- Floragato
- Meowscarada
- Fuecoco
- Crocalor
- Skeledirge
- Quaxly
- Quaxwell
- Quaquaval
- Lechonk
- Oinkologne (male)
- Oinkologne (female)
After this, more familiar faces will start appearing in Pokémon GO during the 'Ultra Unlock: Paldea' event from 10th-15th September, with the following 'mon making their mobile debut:
- Nymble
- Lokix
- Pawmi
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- Bombirdier
- Frigibax
- Arctibax
- Baxcalibur
As is normally the case with Pokémon GO, both of the above events will come with their own unique Raids, Special Research and Event Bonuses. Across the two weeks, the Paldean starters and Lechonk (because why not?) will hatch from 7km Eggs and there will even be a chance to grab yourself some fresh Teal Mask-inspired Trainer Items from 13th September.
For the full list of rewards and bonuses during both 'A Paldean Adventure' and 'Ultra Unlock: Paldea', be sure to check out the official Pokémon GO website.
Which Paldean Pokémon will you be hunting for first? Let us know in the comments.
[source pokemongolive.com]
Comments 10
Really just leapt over Galar there huh. They added what, the mascots, Wooooo, some of the new evolutions and regionals, Wooooo, Falinks....and the two new titans? I think that's it.
you're really gonna skip over Galar like that huh
RIP gen 8 ig 😂
But excited to see these new Pokemon in go nonetheless
@Haruki_NLI Yeah, Galar starters done dirty. But honestly Pokemon Go & Niantic's been in a bad spot as of late. This past year, the game has hemorrhaged a ton of players that returned during the lockdown era. Coupled this with the backward changes Niantic has made over raiding and price structures, revenue has been in the pits. Niantic's probably trying to make up some ground by capture the modern generation in the game.
I'm still frustrated with my incomplete Gen 4 Dex (please release the missing Rotom forms, Manaphy, Phione, and Arceus soon!)
@Haruki_NLI
They never even released the Galar starter Pokémon, no Grooky, Scorbunny, or Sobble.
They gave us a few things like Greedent, Wooloo, Falinks, Zacian, Zamazenta, and a some Galarian evolutions or regional variants.
Oh right, and also Zarude as part of an event, and Regidrago and Regieleki.
So I'm not crazy and they completed skipped Galar? Why? I want Scorbunny to walk around with. 😭
Forget Galar, think they're still missing some from Kalos and Alola. I wish they'd stop jumping around and just things in order
Need Galar first.
But also... no Tinkatink?? Don't care.
Can we talk about how lazy that trailer is? They just took walk animations for the Pokémon and superimposed them over low-quality images of real-life settings. I know Pokémon is getting lazy with their games but it's funny to see them be lazy with their advertisements too.
(before you correct me, yes I'm aware the trailer is moreso from Niantic than TPCI)
@FoxyDude
Honestly, yeah it's a weirdly lazy trailer. They've put a TON of effort and budget into super-imposing Pokémon into the real world in trailers before, this trailer was totally phoned in.
Funnily enough though, it's more representive of how the AR features actually look and work in the game itself. The AR features that the vast majority of players ignore and disable when prompted.
