Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being announced in the August 2023 Pokémon Presents showcase, Niantic has now revealed that Scarlet and Violet's Gen IX 'mon will be making their way to Pokémon GO as of 5th September.

The newest Pokémon will start appearing in the mobile game in two waves. First up, the 'Paldean Adventure' event will run from 5th-10th September and will see the following start to appear in the wild:

Sprigatito

Floragato

Meowscarada

Fuecoco

Crocalor

Skeledirge

Quaxly

Quaxwell

Quaquaval

Lechonk

Oinkologne (male)

Oinkologne (female)

After this, more familiar faces will start appearing in Pokémon GO during the 'Ultra Unlock: Paldea' event from 10th-15th September, with the following 'mon making their mobile debut:

Nymble

Lokix

Pawmi

Pawmo

Pawmot

Bombirdier

Frigibax

Arctibax

Baxcalibur

As is normally the case with Pokémon GO, both of the above events will come with their own unique Raids, Special Research and Event Bonuses. Across the two weeks, the Paldean starters and Lechonk (because why not?) will hatch from 7km Eggs and there will even be a chance to grab yourself some fresh Teal Mask-inspired Trainer Items from 13th September.

For the full list of rewards and bonuses during both 'A Paldean Adventure' and 'Ultra Unlock: Paldea', be sure to check out the official Pokémon GO website.

Which Paldean Pokémon will you be hunting for first? Let us know in the comments.