Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed the tracks in 'Wave 5' of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC.
Players can look forward to eight tracks spanning multiple generations, including Mario Kart Super Circuit, Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, Mario Kart Wii and the mobile title Mario Kart Tour.
Ahead of the DLC's launch on 12th July, we're curious to know what course the community is most excited about. We previously asked which of the three new characters (Kamek, Wiggler and Petey Piranha) players were most excited to see return and Kamek was out in front with 44% of votes.