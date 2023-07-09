This is probably the only wave so far where none of the tracks look like they're going to be a miss. Each of the new city tracks does something pretty substantial to stand out from the rest of the pack. I think Athens will be a great addition, it's the only ancient ruins track besides Thwomp Ruins (if you don't count like pyramids. Vancouver always looked like the most interesting city from Tour, with you racing over a hockey rink. LA Laps is the only one I'm not sure I'll like that much, but the fact you drive on a beach makes it pretty distinct from the rest.

First we had a child's bedroom, and I think the addition of a bathroom is pretty cool. Wasn't sure how I'd feel about it when it was first datamined to be a thing in Tour, but in execution--they managed to pack it with lots of cool details, and the track seems like it will be a lot of fun. I think all 4 of the returning tracks are pretty solid picks as well. Daisy Cruiser, Sunset Wilds, and Koopa Cape are all beloved classics, and it's easy to see why.

This is going to make me sound basic, but I'm most excited about Moonview Highway. It's one of my favorite tracks along with Mushroom City; they have banger music, and I love racing around a populated city at night. (Toad's Turnpike never really did it for me.) Admittedly, all the other city tracks--especially New York Minute--do make Moonview's inclusion a bit less special. But it got a gorgeous visual overhaul. Blue is my favorite color, and this track has some of the prettiest hues of blue I've ever seen. The track also looks nearly identical to the location where The Last Resort is in Luigi's Mansion 3. My headcannon is that Yellow Toad had to drive past Moonview Highway as one of his last stops shortly before the bus arrived at the hotel.

Here's how I would rank my hype levels for the new tracks:

1. Moonview Highway

2. Sunset Wilds

3. Daisy Cruiser

4. Koopa Cape

5. Athens

6. Squeaky Clean Sprint

7. Vancouver Velocity

8. LA Laps

I'm going to repeat myself for the 2,987,364th time and say that I really hope Nintendo is working on a second Booster Pass with an additional 48 tracks to just being over everything they already remade in Tour. There's still so many fantastic tracks that we know from datamines aren't going to make the cut in Wave 6. Luigi's Mansion and Airship Fortress would be the biggest missed opportunities. It's hard to call this the definitive Mario Kart game without those two in particular. I would also be over the moon to see Banshee Boardwalk and Bowser's Castle 64. So keep it coming, Nintendo! I will give you my kidney.

Edit: Also, the Kamek and Petey hype is real. (Sorry, Wiggler.) Let's keep the character DLC going as well. Pauline, Diddy, Dixie, Funky, Nabbit; new costumes like Dr. Mario and Builder Mario; new Battle Mode tracks and car parts... Nintendo, I will literally throw in my liver and gallbladder to sweeten the deal.