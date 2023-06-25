Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Earlier this week during the Direct broadcast, Nintendo lifted the lid on 'Wave 5' of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, arriving later this summer.

Apart from the brand new bathroom-themed track Squeaky Clean Sprint, it also revealed three new characters would be joining the roster: Petey Piranha, Wiggler and Kamek. There's obviously been a lot of conversation about these returning characters, and it's got us wondering which one you're most excited about.

So vote in our poll and tell us why in the comments below. Also feel free to tell us who else you would like to see join the character roster in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.