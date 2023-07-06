Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Surprise! We got a teaser of Wave 5 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass during the June Nintendo Direct, but now Nintendo has revealed that eight courses and three new characters will be coming to the game on 12th July, which is just a week away.

Squeaky Clean Sprint is this wave's brand new course, but seven other returning champions will be making their MK8D debut alongside returning racers Kamek, Wiggler, and Petey Piranha.

Here are all eight courses:

Feather Cup

Cherry Cup

Los Angeles Lap - Mario Kart Tour

Sunset Wilds - Mario Kart Super Circuit

Koopa Cape - Mario Kart Wii

Vancouver Velocity - Mario Kart Tour

Are you excited for Wave 5? Who will be your new main driver? Let us know in the comments.