Surprise! We got a teaser of Wave 5 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass during the June Nintendo Direct, but now Nintendo has revealed that eight courses and three new characters will be coming to the game on 12th July, which is just a week away.
Squeaky Clean Sprint is this wave's brand new course, but seven other returning champions will be making their MK8D debut alongside returning racers Kamek, Wiggler, and Petey Piranha.
Here are all eight courses:
Feather Cup
- Athens Dash - Mario Kart Tour
- Daisy Cruiser - Mario Kart: Double Dash!!
- Moonview Highway - Mario Kart Wii
- Squeaky Clean Sprint - NEW
Cherry Cup
- Los Angeles Lap - Mario Kart Tour
- Sunset Wilds - Mario Kart Super Circuit
- Koopa Cape - Mario Kart Wii
- Vancouver Velocity - Mario Kart Tour
Are you excited for Wave 5? Who will be your new main driver? Let us know in the comments.
[source twitter.com]
Comments 35
Oh wow, Daisy Cruiser? Nice!
LITERALLY THE BEST TWO TRACKS FROM MKWII ALONGSIDE MY MOST WANTED TOUR TRACK, WHAT THE F*** IS HAPPENING
I was already sold on the brand new course and characters from the initial reveal, but this track selection might just make this the new best wave of the lot, cannot wait!
Though it does seem like Double Dash keeps getting the short end of the stick with these waves huh XD
Would love to know how "A Bathroom!" got to the top of the list for new courses.
@canaryfarmer It was probably quite far down the list below things such as "Actual Sewer", "Top of a Gamecube", "Pinball Machine", "A Rainbow", "Childs Bedroom" and "Cheese. Just Cheese".
Did they ever add new Battle courses in any of these waves? Might be strange but I play that mode most of all
@Haruki_NLI James May would be happy with that last one I'm sure.
@CammyUnofficial
No, just tracks and racers, which you could use. Just be thankful they fixed the mode for Switch.
As I've said before, I'm personally the most excited for brand new tracks, and new characters. Squeaky Clean Sprint looks brilliant.
I personally hope we get more "you've been shrunk" styled courses. Or a Switch port of MicroMachines V3 would be nice too, please.
Daisy Cruiser! Let's gooo!
Now hoping the last pack has DK mountain from GCN/Wii
Yes, we’re getting Sunset Wilds! Los Angeles Laps and Koopa Cape were safe bets. I wasn’t expecting Vancouver until autumn and I wasn’t expecting Moonview Highway at all. That’s a good one. It’s funny considering Petey made a cameo there in Mario Kart Wii. Daisy Cruiser is a fun one that fits the summer theme. Athens is a pleasant surprise. I don’t mind more Tour tracks since they’re as good as new to me.
Looks like a retro Bowser’s Castle is all set for the final wave. No, I’m not expecting another course pass.
Happy to see Daisy Cruiser, and while I'm not a huge fan of the Tour tracks....they have been getting better (somewhat).
Not long to wait either way, that's the good news
OH MY GOODNESS Moonview Highway and Koopa Cape!!!!
@Haruki_NLI
I can't place the "top of a gamecube" track, can you help me out? This sounds wild. Or maybe not so, given that the top of the gamecube is just flat.
Wow. A bunch of fan favorite courses plus some good looking tour courses. Pretty ace.
Oh great, Daisy Cruiser, Moonview Highway, Vancouver, great tracks!!! ^^
Meanwhile, in Mario Kart Tour, a totally new track in Mario kart series will arrive soon!
(Tomorrow will be revealed)
https://twitter.com/mariokarttourEN/status/1676848459096408070?t=mW8nIBxhD2TAZnmPPfyCKQ&s=19
Nice selection of tracks (most excited for GCN Daisy Cruiser and Wii Moonview Highway) though it's disappointing that as a whole Double Dash is getting shafted again (there's only 6 GCN tracks in MK8 Deluxe now). Maybe they do something very special for the 20th anniversary of Double Dash in November to make up for that.
In any case this wave's picks gives me further hope that there's a 2nd Booster Course Pass.
Very glad for Daisy Cruiser.
Petey Piranha and Daisy Cruiser here we go!!
Only nit-picking complain is that there are again too many Tour courses, which are never the best but well; If Wave 6 includes Double-Dash's Dino Dino Jungle it will be perfect enough for me
AGGGGHH, it looks so good!!!!!!!
This might be the best wave yet! Moonview Highway looks beautiful! It's finally time we get a new Double-Dash track as Daisy Cruiser is a classic! Sunset Wilds is gonna be so much fun! I love Koopa Cape but was worried the rock textures would be ad bad as Rock Rock Mountain and Mushroom Gorge, but there's been a notable improvement! The Rome track looks visually really nice as well! I can't wait for these to drop!!!
No SNES tracks again, gah!!
Awesome news.
I can't wait to play through these cups with my wife and kids. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe regularly gets played in our house.
I'm still waiting for my favorite Mario Kart track delfino square 😭
Yes! Can’t wait to have Petey and the others
@Res462 ahhh cool, thanks. I'll probably pick up all these new courses closer to the holidays when I'm in the MK mode, gonna feel like a whole new game
@Not_Soos
sorry for correcting you, but the Athens circuit is not Rome, since Athens is in Greece, and Rome is in Italy, even though there is already a Rome circuit, which is currently running on Mario kart tour
Interesting that they would add Moonview Highway since it is a city track even though we have already many (based on real cities) city tracks from tour
Too. Many. Tour. Tracks!!! 😡😡😡😡
The fact that Daisy Cruiser on here is great; because that means 100% that Diddy Kong is coming in the next wave, along with DK Mountain. Fantastic, I can't wait!
Oh, and Sunset Wilds also has one of the best musics in the franchise, so it's awesome they added it now in MK8D as well
Koopa Cape is one of my favorite tracks so I'm happy to see it return.
@Grumblevolcano Why would there be a 2nd Booster Course Pass? I would like more Mario Kart: Double Dash!! tracks. But overall 96 tracks more than enough.
Nice, these tracks seem good. I always like a good reason to play Mario Kart 8D. It's always a lot of fun.
Did they just not have the trailer ready in time for the direct? An already amazing Mario-themed direct would have been even more awesome if I got to find out that way that Daisy Cruiser is coming.
All I need is Funky Kong and a Mario Movie DK track and I die a happy man
@SakuraHaruka Yeah, I realized that after rewatching the trailer. My mistake! I knew Rome just came to Tour, so I just took one look at the architecture and thought that's what it was. I like to think it's an understandable mixup... or maybe I'm just a dummy. 😅
Releases on my pay day and I was already planning on one of summer months to buy new 1 year expansion family NSO pack due previous one already ended on March 14th evening, so. xD
Tap here to load 35 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...