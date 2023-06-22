A brand new WarioWare title — WarioWare: Move It! — was announced at yesterday's Nintendo Direct with an aptly-amusing trailer and some perfect wiggling by Yoshiaki Koizumi. The latest entry in the microgame series looks to be returning to the series' roots, and that's made even more clear by the game's title in Japan.

Twitter user Zalman pointed out online that WarioWare: Move It! in Japan directly references a previous game in the series — WarioWare Smooth Moves. Smooth Moves came out in 2006 on the Wii and it's one of the most beloved entries in the series.

In Japan, the new Switch game is called Chō Odoru Made in Wario, which roughly translates to Super Dancing Made in Wario, and Smooth Moves' Japanese title is simply Odoru Made in Wario or Dancing Made in Wario.

The Japanese title makes it clear that it's a follow-up to Smooth Moves. Basically it's called WarioWare: Super Smooth Moves https://t.co/sti0GKapAL June 21, 2023

Super, then, makes Move It! sound like a direct follow-up or upgrade to Smooth Moves. And while Move It! definitely has the "move" link in the title, it's not as direct as Super Dancing, or even Super Smooth Moves.

This is the second WarioWare game coming to Switch. WarioWare: Get It Together! launched back in 2021, and while we loved it, it perhaps isn't considered a series high point for many microgame enthusiasts. You could play as multiple different characters each with their own unique ability, and platforming segments.