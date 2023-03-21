Best WarioWare Games Of All Time

Remember, this ranking is based on the games' User Ratings in our database and is subject to real-time change even now. If you haven't rated your WarioWare collection, feel free to add your scores and potentially influence the order below. Enjoy!

If you can believe it, WarioWare is 20 years old. The original GBA title, WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!, launched on 21st March 2003 in Japan, introduced us to a brand new side of Mario's arch-rival — a game developer?

WarioWare has basically been the way to experience Wario's zany, disgusting antics ever since the series' debut. Each game is made up of tons of 'microgames' which only provide a simple prompt and a few context clues, and you need to beat them in five seconds or under. It's snappy, hilarious, and a whole lot of fun. From picking noses to gulping down a glass of water, everything from the sublime to the ridiculous is covered in every single entry.

But which WarioWare game is the best? Well, that's for you to decide. Based on the ratings for each game in our database, as bestowed by you lovely people, we can share this reader-ranked list of every single WarioWare game to date — ranging from the GBA original to the Switch's own entry.

Remember that the ranking is not set in stone. The order below updates dynamically based on each game's User Rating in the Nintendo Life game database. So you could change the rankings right now if you wanted. If you haven't scored your WarioWare micro (or mega) collection, then click the 'star' of the game you wish to rate, assign a score, and potentially influence the list.

Don't forget, too, that WarioWare: Snapped!! is only available for one more week, as the 3DS eShop is shutting its doors on 27th March. It's not the best (as you'll see), but if you want the complete set, your window of opportunity is closing...