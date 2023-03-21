Best WarioWare Games Of All Time
Image: Nintendo Life

Remember, this ranking is based on the games' User Ratings in our database and is subject to real-time change even now. If you haven't rated your WarioWare collection, feel free to add your scores and potentially influence the order below. Enjoy!

If you can believe it, WarioWare is 20 years old. The original GBA title, WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!, launched on 21st March 2003 in Japan, introduced us to a brand new side of Mario's arch-rival — a game developer?

WarioWare has basically been the way to experience Wario's zany, disgusting antics ever since the series' debut. Each game is made up of tons of 'microgames' which only provide a simple prompt and a few context clues, and you need to beat them in five seconds or under. It's snappy, hilarious, and a whole lot of fun. From picking noses to gulping down a glass of water, everything from the sublime to the ridiculous is covered in every single entry.

But which WarioWare game is the best? Well, that's for you to decide. Based on the ratings for each game in our database, as bestowed by you lovely people, we can share this reader-ranked list of every single WarioWare game to date — ranging from the GBA original to the Switch's own entry.

Remember that the ranking is not set in stone. The order below updates dynamically based on each game's User Rating in the Nintendo Life game database. So you could change the rankings right now if you wanted. If you haven't scored your WarioWare micro (or mega) collection, then click the 'star' of the game you wish to rate, assign a score, and potentially influence the list.

Don't forget, too, that WarioWare: Snapped!! is only available for one more week, as the 3DS eShop is shutting its doors on 27th March. It's not the best (as you'll see), but if you want the complete set, your window of opportunity is closing...

Ready for the list, then? In 3... 2... 1... READ!

11. WarioWare: Snapped! (DSiWare)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo SPD
Release Date: 5th Apr 2009 (USA) / 3rd Apr 2009 (UK/EU)

Although certainly an inessential entry in the WarioWare canon, you know you'll want it the moment you can't have it, so perhaps best to add it to your library while you can. WarioWare: Snapped! isn't a series high point; it feels more like a tech demo than anything else, and there's no replay value because high scores and full games have been removed, and you have to be content with the fact that there are only 20 microgames to play (instead of the hundreds available in every other WarioWare).

However, it's still a WarioWare game, and even a disappointing WarioWare game is better than many other games. Hmm. Plus it's only available until 27th March, so if you call yourself a WarioWare aficionado and haven't picked this up, the clock is ticking.

10. Game & Wario (Wii U)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Intelligent Systems
Release Date: 23rd Jun 2013 (USA) / 28th Jun 2013 (UK/EU)

Game & Wario didn't do as much with Wii U as we'd hoped, with several of the games included doing little to showcase the hardware's unique functions at all. Some games do shine, though, and demonstrate ways to play that simply weren't possible on other systems, then or now. Despite the large number of single player games included, Game & Wario is at its best with multiple willing participants. While it doesn't match up to Nintendo Land as Wii U's premier multiplayer experience, it certainly has its share of games that you're going to want to play again and again — we just wish there had been more.

9. WarioWare: D.I.Y. Showcase (WiiWare)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo SPD
Release Date: 29th Mar 2010 (USA) / 30th Apr 2010 (UK/EU)

If you enjoyed WarioWare D.I.Y. and were looking to further the experience, WarioWare D.I.Y. Showcase was the perfect compliment to the already outstanding DS title. Not only were there 72 new microgames to enjoy, but the ability to upload your DS creations to your Wii and enjoy the games on your television made this a nice alternative, especially if you were planning on sharing your microgames. A nice little companion piece, then.

8. WarioWare: Get It Together! (Switch)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo
Release Date: 10th Sep 2021 (USA) / 10th Sep 2021 (UK/EU)

WarioWare: Get It Together! was a triumphant Switch debut for the subversive series that made some daring changes to core gameplay, resulting in the best entry in the franchise to date. With a generous roster of playable characters, lots of solo and multiplayer modes to dig into, and stages that cleverly adapt to your choices on the fly, this is a superb compilation of microgames that delivers more ways to play than ever before. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll dodge bird droppings on a skateboard. Essential stuff.

7. WarioWare: D.I.Y. (DS)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo SPD
Release Date: 28th Mar 2010 (USA) / 30th Apr 2010 (UK/EU)

Being able to create your own microgames was a dream come true for many WarioWare fans and the developers came through with flying colors in delivering not only a very functional set of creation tools, but a package that was easy enough for just about anyone to use. While the built-in games aren't quite of the variety and calibre of some of those found in other series entries, they're still quite enjoyable and a nice blueprint for those setting out to create their own. Those willing to put in the time and effort to become familiar with the creation tools found a very powerful and rewarding gaming experience in WarioWare: D.I.Y. limited only by their imaginations and free time.

6. WarioWare, Inc: Mega Party Game$! (GCN)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1
Release Date: 6th Apr 2004 (USA) / 3rd Sep 2004 (UK/EU)

A remake of the GBA game WarioWare, Inc: Mega Microgames!, this home console version added multiplayer to an already brilliantly unhinged concept of microgames that mashes together tiny tasks with a time limit to produce a hectic, hilarious experience. It feels like R&D1 were unchained and allowed to vent their bursting creativity, channelling it into a game without being encumbered by the usual Nintendo 'polish' everyone expects, which gives this game (and the wider series) a remarkable and unique feeling of freshness.

5. WarioWare Smooth Moves (Wii)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo SPD
Release Date: 15th Jan 2007 (USA) / 12th Jan 2007 (UK/EU)

A early showcase of the Wii Remote (or the 'Form Baton' as it's known in-game), WarioWare Smooth Moves brought the anarchic micro-gameplay and aesthetic of the handheld series to the Wii in an entry which surely ranks as the most widely played of any WarioWare title. You never quite knew what was coming next, and this ranks up there alongside Wii Sports as an off-the-wall demonstration of the console's potential in those first few months.

4. WarioWare Gold (3DS)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo
Release Date: 3rd Aug 2018 (USA) / 27th Jul 2018 (UK/EU)

The irreverent minigame series came to 3DS late in life at a time when many might have preferred to see it land on Switch, but it’s hard to be too miffed. WarioWare Gold makes use of the console’s particular features – from its two screens to its tiny microphone – and curates many of the series’ most popular games while also adding 50ish new ones into the bargain. Similar to Rhythm Heaven Megamix, the series has many standout entries across consoles and this is an excellent ‘best of’ package.

3. WarioWare Touched! (DS)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo SPD
Release Date: 14th Feb 2005 (USA) / 11th Mar 2005 (UK/EU)

WarioWare Touched! might not have quite the wow factor that it had upon release, but it's overflowing with the maniacal energy that makes the series such a blast, regardless of platform. Despite being an extremely short experience (with the main mode easily completable in an hour or so), and featuring incredibly simplistic gameplay mechanics, the DS entry still has plenty to offer. The sheer abundance of microgames and the game's colourful visuals, quirky humour and wonderful soundtrack make it a timeless experience and worth catching up with all these years later.

2. WarioWare Twisted! (GBA)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo SPD
Release Date: 23rd May 2005 (USA)

The third game in Wario's microgame series, WarioWare Twisted! never found its way to Europe, but its gyro sensor added a new element to the manic formula established two games prior and made it one of the highlights of Wario's back catalogue. Thanks to that sensor in the cart, it's not a game you'll want to plug into the Game Boy Player on your GameCube, but the basic bitesize gameplay holds up just as well today as it did in the mid-2000s. Let's Twist again.

1. WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! (GBA)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo
Release Date: 26th May 2003 (USA) / 23rd May 2003 (UK/EU)
Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack

The microgames on offer in WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! may be simple affairs, but the frantic, fast–paced and challenging experience that results from knitting them together in quick succession is incredibly addictive, and Wario's patented brand of mania is well suited to a handheld. It isn’t the longest game, and beyond the single-player mode there isn’t much else to do, but it’s stuffed full of magical, creative moments, not to mention an abundance of that classic Nintendo nostalgia and charm.

Did that take you longer than a microgame? Are you surprised at any of Wario's rankings here? Don't forget, you can change things by ranking your WarioWare collection via the Game Pages.

Otherwise, we've got another microgame challenge for you — type! Tell us your favourite WarioWare game in the comments, and maybe you'll get a prize (spoiler: you won't, but we're always happy to hear from you lovely people).