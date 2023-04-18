Following on from last month's update, Nintendo has now rolled out its third firmware update of 2023, bumping the hybrid system up to Version 16.0.2.

This latest update isn't a major content drop like 16.0.0 patch. Instead, it's another stability update (like 16.0.1) including improvements to enhance the overall experience. Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Ver. 16.0.2 (Released April 17, 2023)

"General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."

Data miner OatmealDome has revealed the "bad words list and SSL module have been updated. Here are the details: