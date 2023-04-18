Nintendo has announced that an Indie World showcase will take place on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / Thursday 2am AET.

The showcase will last for around 20 minutes and will focus on reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for the Nintendo Switch.





Watch it live here: pic.twitter.com/rokw2BFXnl Join us tomorrow, April 19, at 9:00 a.m. PT for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch! #IndieWorld Watch it live here: https://t.co/7iwTT7h8jx April 18, 2023

Will we finally get an update on Silksong..? Is that even an indie game anymore?! Who knows.

What are you hoping to see from Nintendo's Indie World showcase? Let us know in the comments!