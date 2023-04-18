Nintendo has announced that an Indie World showcase will take place on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / Thursday 2am AET.
The showcase will last for around 20 minutes and will focus on reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for the Nintendo Switch.
As always, we'll be around to livestream and blog the event, to be sure to join us for all of the exciting news as it happens.
Will we finally get an update on Silksong..? Is that even an indie game anymore?! Who knows.
What are you hoping to see from Nintendo's Indie World showcase? Let us know in the comments!
[source twitter.com]
Comments (56)
Silksong? Please!
Will just say what everyone's thinking: No, Silksong is not gonna be in this Direct v.v
Edit: here's hoping for a release date for Freedom Planet 2. Also, if I can be greedy I would be very happy with a port of Super Cloudbuilt ^_^
Yay... Indie games.
Hopefully something good 3D indie games.
The comments under the tweet are already loaded with silksong comments. Oh no.
People just love disappointing themselves huh
Oh nice. I've got too many games to play as is so time to add more to the pile.
Sweet! Obviously hoping for Silksong in order to appease the masses (even if I personally don't care too much about it myself), but I'd love to see more on Pepper Grinder from the last presentation (perhaps a release date?); that game looked sick!
C’mon Pizza Tower! That one is just begging for a console port. Other than that, I just hope we get some pleasant surprises.
Awesome, even more than the direct I love these!
I get super anxious for these directs because of how surprisingly good many small titles end up being unexpectedly compared to ones I’m already anticipating.
@Max_the_German YES!!!
Yess more Indie Games.
Oh my gosh. Please. Silksong. Though, it really couldn’t come at worse time with TotK coming and me trying to chip off some of my backlog before jumping into it.
@PepperMintRex HELL YES
Case of the Golden Idol, please - though don’t know how it would work on Switch.
I suspect Vampire Survivors could turn up - seems mad that it’s not already on Switch.
Silksong? More likely to appear in a full Direct now, given the hype.
I doubt Silksong will be in it, but I'd really wish they'd say something. Anything. At the moment this news-desert is starting to turn sour and I'll wait for it to be released and then wait for a sale.
If they've reflected on their work and decided it won't be out this June then that's fine, just say so.
I have a feeling Hollow Knight has reached a level of popularity where Silksong gets its own direct.
As for me, I'm not that interested. Hollow Knight was a good game and I enjoyed playing it through once, but I haven't returned to it since. Probably still getting Silksong because the developers are expected to deliver a great game.
I could do without this actually, cause they usually come bringing shadow drops and I already can't pick up everything I wanted to this month as is. >.<
Mystic Searches would be great !!
I’d assume as Silksong is day one on gamepass it will be MS who gives an update(if it doesn’t come direct from the dev).
I just assumed now that Silk Song's release would be announced by Xbox after it was announced as coming to Gamepass
@Sam_TSM March - June is usually a slow time and then heats up for kid's summer break. Then another lull until the Xmas season.
The news shall come. Later this year we get to find out about the new switch. That's fun. Maybe early 2024 at the latest.
Haunted Chocolatier... Yes! C'mon! Has to be!
@gcunit
Saw in a recent NL article that he's taking a break from it to work on Stardew for a bit so it's unlikely.
Obviously Silksong is my top hope, but I also hope to get an update on Savior and Another Crab's Treasure.
Silksong is too big for an Indie World showcase.
@gcunit lol no. He's pausing development of that while going back to Stardew Valley
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2023/04/stardew-valley-creator-shares-another-update-about-version-1-6-release
@Krull Vampire Survivors would be a GREAT addition. Truly one of the most addicting games I've played to date.
TOMODACHI-
I’m kidding.
I hope Risk of Rain Returns gets highlighted! I'm already getting it, but I want to see it get the attention it deserves.
Sweet BOTH a Monster Hunter presentation AND an Indie World showcase tomorrow? I can’t wait!
@Ralizah @Nanami_Ataraxia 😜
Yeah, Silksong is definitely being saved for a Direct at this point. I can totally picture it being the last thing they show or something.
@Ralizah while I think Vampire Survivors would be a brilliant game for Switch, I can't even begin to imagine how late game levels would fair on that hardware.
There is slowdown on my Ryzen 9, RTX 2060 laptop!
I have a feeling Vampire Survivors will be announced for the Switch. I hope so, anyway.
@Anti-Matter wasn’t there a 3D souls-like hermit crab game that was shown in the last indie world?
Dordougne! Would love a release date set for that game.
Honestly, I am actually pretty stoked for this. We usually see a bunch of cool gems that we wouldn't know about otherwise. I will definitely check this out.
I'm pretty sure Silksong would appear in a Microsoft direct instead (game pass launch, let's recall), so I have no hope for that.
Bring me Vampire Survivors and I'm done.
Does a general Direct usually follow an indie presentation?
West of Loathing was originally announced for Switch in a Nintendo indie presentation (before they were branded as Indie Worlds), and Asymmetric confirmed they planned to bring Shadows Over Loathing to Switch, so I'm hoping to see that (or for Patrick's Parabox to resurface, or Pizza Tower to get announced).
@JONOFTHEJONS
I'm waiting for something cute and 3D like from Wholesome Direct.
Oxenfree 2, maybe?
@Wheatly I imagine the developer will probably want to tone down the number of particle effects on screen once the game starts getting really crazy, but even if it does have performance issues (like it sometimes does late-game on Steam Deck), it won't impact the gameplay too much.
I just finished my list of indie games... My wallet is bleeding.
As goofy as it feels to type it out - I hope we hear more about Fashion Dreamer - which was on the last direct. I have two young daughters who love nothing more than just dressing things up and drawing their own fashion ideas- the chill/cozy/creative vibe, the cool artwork and the play had us buzzing about it.
@Anti-Matter Me too.
Rip my hopes for a normal direct
Silksong is too big for one of these.
Looking forward to it, like @Dpullam said Indie World presentations practically always have some cool gems in them!
@Friendly You actually called it, but even sooner than you expected!
Sports Story please!
The real one I mean. Not whatever the heck that was in December.
@Cashews Doubt we'll hear about it during this, but I hope for your daughters and all the other fans of that kind of games - there are more of them than most people would think - that we'll hear more about Fashion Dreamer sooner than later!
@JONOFTHEJONS it's called Another Crab's Treasure
I'm praying for a Slay the Princess port to the Switch
C’mon Oxenfree II and Vampire Survivors!
and the clamoring of Silksong continues.
Honestly though, maybe they will show FNAF Security Breach or any of those new fan games of FNAF coming to Switch?
I will probably have to wait and watch it during lunch.
@nocdaes beat me to it!!
@FawfulsFury it’s only april, just a bit (wait till September) longer, we can do this
Tap here to load 56 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...