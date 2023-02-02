Business interviews are often pretty dry, and a recent chat between Post Arcade — the Financial Post's gaming section — and Nintendo of Canada General Manager Susan Pennefather was no different. But there were some interesting gems hidden in all the biz-speak, so let's take a look!

Pennefather says that 2022 was a "blockbuster year" for Nintendo, which is no surprise given the launch of games like Splatoon 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and not one, but two Pokémon games. In Canada, that translated to the Nintendo Switch being "the number one selling system in Canada for the fifth consecutive year," Pennefather states, citing that a large part of that is the appeal to a "broad and massive audience", comprising around 53% of Canadians, roughly half of which are female.

Luckily, it's not all softball questions in this interview, as Post Arcade tackled the subject of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and Pokémon Legends: Arceus' graphical and performance issues on launch.