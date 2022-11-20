As you might have already seen, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet comes with a certain glitch that could potentially be used to exploit the game in all sorts of ways. It's essentially the Pokémon equivalent of Super Mario 64's infamous Backwards Long Jump glitch - often abbreviated as BLJ.

This move - closely associated with speedrunning in the 1996 release Super Mario 64, was also spotted in Pokémon Legends: Arceus at launch, and now it's been discovered in Scarlet and Violet. It's as simple as mounting your legendary Koraidon or Miraidon and from there scaling a mountain. You could even potentially speedrun parts of the game. Here's a look:

Centro Pokémon: "A glitch has been discovered in #ScarletViolet that allows scaling early. Normally Koraidon/Miraidon will slip if you try to jump and climb a slope without having the ability, but it turns out it's as simple as jumping back so it doesn't slip."





Normalmente Koraidon/Miraidon se resbalan si intentas brincar y escalar una pendiente sin tener la habilidad, pero resulta que es tan simple como brincar hacia atrás para que no se resbale. Se ha descubierto un glitch en #ScarletViolet que permite escalar antes de tiempo.Normalmente Koraidon/Miraidon se resbalan si intentas brincar y escalar una pendiente sin tener la habilidad, pero resulta que es tan simple como brincar hacia atrás para que no se resbale. pic.twitter.com/fqgWyNoLJv November 17, 2022

If this does at all concern Game Freak or The Pokémon Company, they could issue a patch. For now, though - it's in the game, and you can probably give it a go yourself, provided you've got a copy of Scarlet or Violet.

