As you might have already seen, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet comes with a certain glitch that could potentially be used to exploit the game in all sorts of ways. It's essentially the Pokémon equivalent of Super Mario 64's infamous Backwards Long Jump glitch - often abbreviated as BLJ.
This move - closely associated with speedrunning in the 1996 release Super Mario 64, was also spotted in Pokémon Legends: Arceus at launch, and now it's been discovered in Scarlet and Violet. It's as simple as mounting your legendary Koraidon or Miraidon and from there scaling a mountain. You could even potentially speedrun parts of the game. Here's a look:
Centro Pokémon: "A glitch has been discovered in #ScarletViolet that allows scaling early. Normally Koraidon/Miraidon will slip if you try to jump and climb a slope without having the ability, but it turns out it's as simple as jumping back so it doesn't slip."
If this does at all concern Game Freak or The Pokémon Company, they could issue a patch. For now, though - it's in the game, and you can probably give it a go yourself, provided you've got a copy of Scarlet or Violet.
Have you tried out this infamous Super Mario 64 move in the new Pokémon games? Let us know in the comments.
Comments (4)
They're still new to console gaming, give em time... They just discovered the N64 and wanted to put in an easter egg...
Oh, gosh...
I will take that as a reference not a glitch. Also this games glitches are nowhere near as bad as cyberpunk so some of yall over reacting, I am in no way siding with tpc the glitches shouldn't be there to begin with.
we in an age were pokemon is reporting more glitches than 3d sonic
Tap here to load 4 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...