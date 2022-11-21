One thing that we were not prepared for in the run up to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's release was the number of in-game bugs and glitches that would come to take the internet by storm. On top of issues with selfies, pop-ins and battle graphics, a newly discovered glitch lets you run at twice the normal speed by simply using two controllers at once (thanks, The Gamer).

Pointed out by u/hamsterhead64 on Reddit before being tried and tested by ourselves amongst many others, it is possible to really turn the on burners when running around Paldea by connecting up a second left Joy-Con (or other controller) and holding both left sticks simultaneously in the same direction.

As seen in the above video, the input of a second controller makes covering ground a whole lot easier - double the Joy-Cons, double the speed! While it appears that the glitch only affects movements on the diagonal axis, you can still spin the camera around to effectively change your direction while moving at a pace which even Usain Bolt would be proud of.

Game Freak has not yet commented on this issue, though it will hardly take top priority over some of the problems that we have seen over opening weekend. If a big patch update is on its way, then it is going to have a serious amount of work to do.

Despite these issues with performance, we managed to have an overall good time with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, granting it 7/10 in our review. You can read our full thoughts in the post below as well as checking out some of the other glitches which have had us in stitches over the weekend.