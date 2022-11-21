There have been a lot of glitches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which have taken us by surprise over the games' first few days in the wild. But apart from ruining selfies, increasing sprint speeds and granting long jump abilities, we hadn't seen one that actually bypasses the games' story... until now, that is.
As pointed out by u/GalaxyHunter17 on Reddit, there is a certain loophole in the game which, should you follow it, lets you can skip the first day of school and seemingly the start of the story too. The glitch itself relatively spoiler-free, though there are some locations and description of where the game's tutorial will take you in the following details. Therefore, if you are hoping to go into the games completely fresh, we have to mention the following:
Light spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet ahead!
The full details of the glitch are laid out in the Reddit post below, though the basic gist sees you exploiting a location jump whereby you can accidentally end up in Area 4 despite never taking part in the introductory tutorial.
While this seems like a fun glitch, GalaxyHunter17 soon found that the game's story is intrinsically linked to your first day at school - the items that you obtain there and the plot threads that this initiates. This means that while you are off skipping school, Paldea is at a standstill. Let this be a lesson to you, kids - never skip school.
Of course, in a game as obviously half-baked as Scarlet and Violet, it's not just the story which is linked to these opening tasks. Missing your first day of school means that there are no gyms, no Team Star and, weirdly, no end to daylight hours - not that this has stopped GalaxyHunter17 from gaining 200 entries in their Pokédex.
Could this be a deep message from Game Freak about the risks of skipping on a good education, or just another glitch in a game which seems to be full of 'em? Somehow, we are leaning towards the latter.
What do you make of this school-skipping glitch? Let us know in the comments!
Remember kids: Never skip school or you may end up as a Pokémon core game developer.
Who knew I could skip school this whole time!
Maybe these glitches are some kind of hidden SOS left by the understaffed and overworked employees at Game Freak, as they desperately render one more cute and marketable creature before returning home to a failing mariage and cry themselves to sleep in their oversized Snorlax plushie.
I dunno, sounds like a perfectly reasonable interpretation to me
At this point there should just be one article that’s constantly updated with each newly found glitch as there are too many to count now lol.
@GreenTea I wanna cry myself to sleep in a giant Snorlax plushie.
@EllaTheKawaiiNeko Baffled giant Pokémon plushies aren't considered a common household item these days, I should be owed one by the state!
@GreenTea I knoooow. I don't play pokemon myself, but I used to collect the cards because they were cute. Linus Tech Tips has a giant Snorlax plushie, but Linus is rich, so of course he just has one.
I too tried this glitch IRL, though all it netted me was a suspension.
Is there a glitch to get expelled? I just want to get to the next region, next generation.
@EllaTheKawaiiNeko As much as I'll criticise the Pokémon Company for relying too much on merchandise over quality games... Dammit these things are cute! I never really collected Pokémon cards but I know that if I started, there'd be no end to it😂, same for plushies. And well, maybe Linus cries himself to sleep every night and fills the void with his overly expensive Snorlax, we may never know!
