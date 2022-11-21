There have been a lot of glitches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which have taken us by surprise over the games' first few days in the wild. But apart from ruining selfies, increasing sprint speeds and granting long jump abilities, we hadn't seen one that actually bypasses the games' story... until now, that is.

As pointed out by u/GalaxyHunter17 on Reddit, there is a certain loophole in the game which, should you follow it, lets you can skip the first day of school and seemingly the start of the story too. The glitch itself relatively spoiler-free, though there are some locations and description of where the game's tutorial will take you in the following details. Therefore, if you are hoping to go into the games completely fresh, we have to mention the following:

Light spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet ahead!

The full details of the glitch are laid out in the Reddit post below, though the basic gist sees you exploiting a location jump whereby you can accidentally end up in Area 4 despite never taking part in the introductory tutorial.

While this seems like a fun glitch, GalaxyHunter17 soon found that the game's story is intrinsically linked to your first day at school - the items that you obtain there and the plot threads that this initiates. This means that while you are off skipping school, Paldea is at a standstill. Let this be a lesson to you, kids - never skip school.

Of course, in a game as obviously half-baked as Scarlet and Violet, it's not just the story which is linked to these opening tasks. Missing your first day of school means that there are no gyms, no Team Star and, weirdly, no end to daylight hours - not that this has stopped GalaxyHunter17 from gaining 200 entries in their Pokédex.

Could this be a deep message from Game Freak about the risks of skipping on a good education, or just another glitch in a game which seems to be full of 'em? Somehow, we are leaning towards the latter.

What do you make of this school-skipping glitch? Let us know in the comments!