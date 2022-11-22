So yeah, it's not great... but it has resulted in some comedy gold on social media. Until the time that the most egregious bugs are patched out (at least you'd hope), we thought it might be fun to have a look at some of the funniest glitches we've seen so far — and there have been a lot!
From Pokémon disappearing entirely to players falling through the environment, there's all sorts to get our teeth into here, so let's dive right into it...
Best Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Glitches
We'll kick off with a wee compilation shared on Twitter by @RyanJamesDee, which shows off a bunch of pretty spectacular glitches. You might want to turn your volume down for this one, though:
One of the coolest features found within the new games is the selfie photography mode, which allows you to pull a bunch of different poses as you capture the world of Paldea. It seems, however, that some players have been having a bit of trouble getting the camera to behave properly:
For some players, the camera isn't even needed to fall through the world; just slide down a little bank and you're good to go:
The ability to throw a Poké Ball at a wild Pokémon and battle anywhere is also causing some problems. Observe the fate of @GenerousScales' sleepy Fuecoco:
One of @R_Daily101's minimap icons goes walkies here:
Meanwhile, it seems that Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon have decided to take a little break from hauling their masters around Paldea, but that hasn't stopped our intrepid adventures from wielding the remarkable power of levitation. Check it out:
And another:
The ability for other players to stand where they like via multiplayer has been causing no end of hilarity, too, as seen in @Bahbi0's tweet below, and another, erm, more risqué tweet (slightly NSFW) doing the rounds on Twitter, which involves a Wiglett and an unfortunately/painstakingly positioned male player. Ahem.
Here's a less suggestive example:
In what might be one of the most troubling glitches we've seen, it appears that hopping on and off your ridable Pokémon might just result in some, er, questionable alterations to your appearance:
This little Poké Ball's got feet. Aww.
The next one has already been featured in the compilation video at the start, but it really deserves its own spot here. Does it get any better than this?
While not a bug, the NPC frame rate has caught the attention of players worldwide, and not in a good way:
It also seems that some players have managed to lock their characters' facial expressions when in selfie mode, meaning that some are roaming about Paldea in a perpetual state of sadness:
Not only that, but this also extends to the eating animation (which was already pretty ropey as it is):
Finally, to close out, we have another compilation video, this time accompanied by the Scarlet and Violet theme tune. It's uh... well, it's not the best advertisement for the game, let's put it that way.