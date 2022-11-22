So yeah, it's not great... but it has resulted in some comedy gold on social media. Until the time that the most egregious bugs are patched out (at least you'd hope), we thought it might be fun to have a look at some of the funniest glitches we've seen so far — and there have been a lot!

From Pokémon disappearing entirely to players falling through the environment, there's all sorts to get our teeth into here, so let's dive right into it...

Best Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Glitches

We'll kick off with a wee compilation shared on Twitter by @RyanJamesDee, which shows off a bunch of pretty spectacular glitches. You might want to turn your volume down for this one, though:

pic.twitter.com/B8UHQlj7P1 Maybe Game Freak shouldn’t patch the game if we keep getting content like this 💀🤪 #PokemonScarletViolet November 21, 2022

One of the coolest features found within the new games is the selfie photography mode, which allows you to pull a bunch of different poses as you capture the world of Paldea. It seems, however, that some players have been having a bit of trouble getting the camera to behave properly:

For some players, the camera isn't even needed to fall through the world; just slide down a little bank and you're good to go:

The ability to throw a Poké Ball at a wild Pokémon and battle anywhere is also causing some problems. Observe the fate of @GenerousScales' sleepy Fuecoco:

One of @R_Daily101's minimap icons goes walkies here:

Meanwhile, it seems that Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon have decided to take a little break from hauling their masters around Paldea, but that hasn't stopped our intrepid adventures from wielding the remarkable power of levitation. Check it out:

And another:

The ability for other players to stand where they like via multiplayer has been causing no end of hilarity, too, as seen in @Bahbi0's tweet below, and another, erm, more risqué tweet (slightly NSFW) doing the rounds on Twitter, which involves a Wiglett and an unfortunately/painstakingly positioned male player. Ahem.

Here's a less suggestive example:

I am not one to post much but I got a glitch with my boyfriend in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sooooo! Here's my character freaking OUT. pic.twitter.com/2wFLeqParI November 19, 2022

In what might be one of the most troubling glitches we've seen, it appears that hopping on and off your ridable Pokémon might just result in some, er, questionable alterations to your appearance:

This little Poké Ball's got feet. Aww.

The next one has already been featured in the compilation video at the start, but it really deserves its own spot here. Does it get any better than this?

While not a bug, the NPC frame rate has caught the attention of players worldwide, and not in a good way:

Game Freak is on another level. Imagine it's your first day of school and the kid next to you is moving at 5fps pic.twitter.com/TO04W0xYlw November 18, 2022

It also seems that some players have managed to lock their characters' facial expressions when in selfie mode, meaning that some are roaming about Paldea in a perpetual state of sadness:

If you use one of the emotes in the selfie camera mode and exit the menu, your character will continue to use the same face even outside of camera mode. My character is now permanently depressed. pic.twitter.com/o4nSXCALY1 November 18, 2022

Not only that, but this also extends to the eating animation (which was already pretty ropey as it is):

Finally, to close out, we have another compilation video, this time accompanied by the Scarlet and Violet theme tune. It's uh... well, it's not the best advertisement for the game, let's put it that way.