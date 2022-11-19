You've probably heard that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released in... a bit of a state. Although that may be a massive disappointment for most people spending nearly $100 on the game, it's also been a source of great amusement on social media, where people have been discovering that the new co-op multiplayer feature is very buggy indeed.
We're not sure exactly what causes these issues, but it seems like the integration of other players in cutscenes and in traversal makes for some really quite scary body-horror. There are gigantic, stretched-out human bodies, horrible arm-twisting impossibilities, and faces going very wrong.
Take a look:
We even found one glitch ourselves. It turns out that you can position the selfie camera just-so against a wall to make the facial features of your character just pop out, creating these nightmarish faces:
Even outside of multiplayer, there's the potential for hilarity/deeply upsetting things to happen, because it seems like Pokémon can just, er, slide into the abyss:
And a lot of players are discovering that it's quite easy to go out of bounds themselves:
We can't decide if we'd rather have these glitches patched out ASAP, or figure out how to make them happen in our game so we can join in on the fun.
Have you experienced any glitches like this? Tell us in the comments!
Patch notes for 1.2
Fixed framerate
Improve collision
Removed satan
Jesus Christ, those are actually terrifying.
I prefer my games not possessed by demons
I was playing this game my character glitched into a white void and face showed up. It said your soul is now mine. I’m surprised Gamefreak finally got voice acting the quality of their products is improving.
Missingno confirmed
Honestly? This makes the game more special for me.
The third one be like: "Hold on, let me just unscrew my head real quick" EEEEERR! "There, that's better!"
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika Gives me the same vibes as "removed herobrine" in Minecraft updates
Did they have the Sonic team make this? Honestly wasn’t going to get this right away anyways and but now it’s looks so poorly polished that I don’t want it at all.
it just proves how GameFreak is completely incompetent. Monolith pulls Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and 3, Panic Button manages to run Doom and Warframe on Switch, there is Breath of the Wild and GameFreak can't manage to make their games run properly, and this is their 3rd shot at making a Switch game. The game is amazing, but it's honestly hindered by how horribly it runs, and if the game sessions goes longer, the game runs even worse. Their day 1 patch fixed nothing.
@Kirbyo Thats actually what gave me the idea
Guys don’t criticize this is just Gamefreak subtlety implying Dalgia and Palkia are fighting. It’s really just a teaser for the dlc pack back to sinno. In fact we should be thanking them it’s not easy to make a video game and Gamefreak is just a small studio with no idea what they are doing. In fact you should support them by buying both version because this is intentional
I honestly don't mind these glitches as they don't really break the game, they are just funny. But of course they do need to be fixed. The games shouldn't even have been like this to begin with. Would had preferred if they had delayed the games.
I haven’t laughed this much in a good couple months, thanks for that! Pure comedy gold.
Having said that, I think I’ll wait for a patch. It doesn’t seem polished.
oh hell naw not again
Looks like Cyber Monday will be the perfect day to pick up Arceus!
At this point I'm getting sad because my game runs perfect without glitches or bugs, just the occasional frame slowdown on some areas
Loving my decision to pick up Persona yesterday instead
Pokemon Scared and Violent
Come on 2000's/2010's writers, creepypasta fanfics about the long bois and girls in 3,2,1 GO!
That's very unprofessional.
Gamefreak shouldn't be allowed to make another Pokemon games.
Nintendo should hire better developer to keep maintain the Pokemon brand.
Assassin's Creed Unity? is that you? 😂😂😂
Bethesda and Blizzard: sees graphical glitches at last, a worthy opponent. Our battle will be legendary!
The performance and glitches aren't even in my top 5 egregious issues with GameFreak's incompetence in this game.
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika
I was thinking I want to consider both Yokai Watch 4++ & Yokai Watch Academy Y on PS4 instead than picking Pokemon Scarlet / Violet.
Well, Gamefreak was being unprofessional from this Pokemon Scarlet / Violet.
This is the year that I felt really disappointed by Nintendo Switch when I found more and more half baked games, not only from 3rd party games but even from 1st party games.
@Zucaritas Same but you have to try and see the funny side to it. Legends Arceus was glitchy at launch and stuttery too but they ironed it out, they'll do the same here.
I know a game shouldn't release like this in the first place but remember back in the day when patches for glitches didn't exist? yeah me too. I'm not defending this btw just stating how it is.
@JohnnyLew 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Pokemon really did get its Skyrim.
@RubyCarbuncle Game development was way simpler back then. Smaller teams made those games.
It basically explains why there were so many movie tie in games from the 1990s to the early 2010s, but hardly seen today
