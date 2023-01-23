After a few teasing announcements, the fine folks over at Thunderful Publishing have prepared a special broadcast to give us a glimpse into what's been going on in the SteamWorld universe.

It's been a few years now since SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech launched and even longer since the excellent SteamWorld Dig 2, so we're itching to see what Thunderful has been cooking up in the time since. Will it be a sequel, a spin-off, or something entirely new..?

We're co-broadcasting the event over on our YouTube channel and it all kicks off at 5:30pm GMT / 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET / 3:30am AET. So grab yourself a nice, hot beverage (or whatever takes your fancy) and enjoy!