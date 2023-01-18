Update [Wed 18th Jan, 2023 16:30 GMT]: So what was that new announcement from Thunderful games? We'll have to wait a little bit longer! Thunderful Games did share a SteamWorld-related update today at 3pm GMT — except it was just another, proper tease for an additional announcement.

On 23rd January at 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm EST, Thunderful promises to show "what's comin' up next for SteamWorld" in what's likely a stream or broadcast.





Mark your calendars for January 23rd, 6:30 PM CET / 9:30 AM PST. Folks, you're hereby invited to the SteamWorld Telegraph: Special Broadcast. Come see what's comin' up next for SteamWorld.Mark your calendars for January 23rd, 6:30 PM CET / 9:30 AM PST. pic.twitter.com/9JSNFUEw7w January 18, 2023

Will we get a new game announcement? Or multiple? We'll find out next Monday!

Original article [Tue 17th Jan, 2023 05:00 GMT]: Swedish developer and indie publisher Thunderful Games - best known for the SteamWorld series - has shared a new "incoming message" on social media and YouTube teasing something.

Apart from being a teaser for related to SteamWorld, it's unclear what exactly it's for. All we know is that there will be a reveal of sorts taking place this week on 18th January. Here's the message that was shared online:

Thunderful has previously mentioned a number of new titles - including a brand new third-person co-op sequel to SteamWorld Dig known as SteamWorld HeadHunter. We've also heard how it's got some other projects in development.