Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is out now in Japan, although English-speaking players will have to wait until 27th June to get on board as well. After its Japanese eShop launch, the first patch has also been released, which fixes a number of bugs in the game — bugs that are quite entertaining to read about.
Here's a Google translated version of the patch notes available on the Bokujo Monogatari website:
Version: 1.0.1
Update details
[Added functions]
- Added a function that changes the color of the cursor when the field cursor selects a crop square that can be harvested
- Added a function that maximizes the fullness level after the end of the New Year Festival and Harvest Festival
[Related Bugs]
- Fixed an issue where the camera would continue to move in a certain direction during an event, making it impossible to progress
- Fixed a bug where Van would stop at the entrance of Forgotten Valley and not open the shop
- Fixed a bug that caused insomnia immediately after waking up if you went to bed between 00:00 AM and 05:59 AM without using the alarm clock
- Fixed an issue where chickens in a pasture could temporarily disappear
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented progress when talking to a child who is having a conversation with a partner
- Fixed a bug where the mouth would not open and close when talking to a resident
- Fixed a bug that cancelled animals' pregnancy under certain conditions
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused birds to overlap at the entrance of the aviary
- Adjusted the position of the eyes for children after chapter 4
- Adjusted Hugh's facial expressions during conversation
- Fixed an issue where residents would bump into each other while moving and tremble in small increments
- Fixed a bug that sometimes causes Pui and Mukumuku to climb a cliff at night
- Adjusted some texts
- Fixed other bugs
Disappearing chickens, trembling residents, and immediate insomnia. Sounds like a regular Sunday night for us. Are you playing the Japanese version of Story of Seasons, or waiting until the English version? Give us your thoughts in the comments!
Surprised they removed that insomnia thing honestly: that's basically me in a nutshell.
Dang....
Hopefully the English version in physical release already have fixed version.
Games nowadays are vulnerable with bugs and glitches.
