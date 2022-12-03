We've made it to the final month of 2022, everyone! It's been another action-packed year of gaming, and while we didn't get everything we necessarily wanted, it was still a pretty good year on the Nintendo Switch front.
So, what's there to look forward to in December? Well, apart from Inscryption, which is already out, some games to be on the lookout for include the retro throwback Super Kiwi 64 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's third booster wave (yes, we're counting it as its own thing). Then, later on in the month, we've got titles like Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion and Lil Gator Game to look forward to.
Inscryption - December 1st, 2022
The Outbound Ghost - December 1st, 2022
Super Kiwi 64 - December 2nd, 2022
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Wave 3 - December 7th, 2022
Chained Echoes - December 8th, 2022
Samurai Maiden - December 8th, 2022
Dragon Quest Treasures - December 9th, 2022
Wavetale - December 12th, 2022
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - December 13th, 2022
Lil Gator Game - December 14th, 2022
Sports Story - December, 2022
Will you be playing any of these games on your Nintendo Switch this month? Tell us down below.
Comments (11)
Sephiroth amiibo?
Give us Kiwi or give us Moose
Inscryption (worst Home Screen icon EVER, literally trash icon), Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, Sports Story
Good month, overall.
Maybe Chained Echoes and Sports Story, cause my backlog increased during this last sale.
still no Advance Wars.
Remember folks Final fantasy 7 is the only game in the series apparently...
@Uncle_Franklin
Still no GoldenEye, for that matter. Ridiculous. 😭
I'm very curious to see reviews for dragon quest treasures because it looks cute but I'm not totally sure about the gameplay. I'm curious about wavetale too because of the gorgeous art.
Super Kiwi 64 is probably on the list because it is by the Toree 3D people. However, there was a demo of Super Kiwi 64 packaged with the recent 2D platformer beeny and neither beeny nor the Kiwi demo were particularly good. There isn't much risk trying the game for $2, but based on the demo, Kiwi isn't going to be the amazing game Toree was, although I would be happy if I was wrong.
Inscryption and The Outbound Ghost.
That's it.
I'm fine with that though as my backlog has grown to ridiculous proportions this year.
Also have Horizon FW and GoW Ragnarok to start this month.
Good time to be a gamer, so many great games to pick from.
Chained Echoes and Sports Story about to be some of the best indies of this year.
Keen to play Inscription and Sports Story.
Tap here to load 11 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...