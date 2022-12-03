Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We've made it to the final month of 2022, everyone! It's been another action-packed year of gaming, and while we didn't get everything we necessarily wanted, it was still a pretty good year on the Nintendo Switch front.

So, what's there to look forward to in December? Well, apart from Inscryption, which is already out, some games to be on the lookout for include the retro throwback Super Kiwi 64 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's third booster wave (yes, we're counting it as its own thing). Then, later on in the month, we've got titles like Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion and Lil Gator Game to look forward to.

Inscryption - December 1st, 2022

The Outbound Ghost - December 1st, 2022

Super Kiwi 64 - December 2nd, 2022

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Wave 3 - December 7th, 2022

Chained Echoes - December 8th, 2022

Samurai Maiden - December 8th, 2022

Dragon Quest Treasures - December 9th, 2022

Wavetale - December 12th, 2022

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - December 13th, 2022

Lil Gator Game - December 14th, 2022

Sports Story - December, 2022

Will you be playing any of these games on your Nintendo Switch this month? Tell us down below.