Nintendo has officially begun the countdown to the next Splatoon 3 Splatfest and this is going to be a tasty one. Moving on from the last Pokémon-themed take on the format (and in no way related to that horrifying eating Pokémon trend) the next event asks the question, "What's your favourite taste sensation?" with the team choices falling between Spicy, Sweet and Sour.

Kicking off on 7th January, 2023 and running through until the early hours of the 9th, the taste bud Turf War feels like it has been a long time coming. After all, it has been over a month now since we were all representing Team Fire-, Water- or Grass-Type in the last inky dual.





⚠ A new Splatfest approaches!Get ready to splat it out for your favourite taste sensation: Spicy, Sweet or Sour. The taste bud Turf War takes place in #Splatoon3 on 07/01 - 09/01! pic.twitter.com/3vmQYwAHWR December 16, 2022

While we don't know exactly when voting will open for this one just yet, we are guessing that the event will follow suit with the Splatfests of the past and bring the voting booth to Splatsville around a week prior to the event's beginning (potentially around 30th December, 2022 by our calculations).

As soon as anything related to the tournament is released, we will have you covered with our Splatfest guide, where you can find all of the details of this event and those gone by as well as all previous winners.