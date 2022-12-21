Just last week we learned of the next Splatfest coming to Splatoon 3 (come on Team Spicy!) which is bound to be another fun weekend of competitive splatting. If there is one thing that we have felt a little cheated by so far, however, it is the rarity of the new Tricolor Turf Wars - one of the game's big selling points.

Fortunately, it now seems like the times are a-changing, as the new game mode will become a selectable option at the midpoint of the next Splatfest. Up until now, the new take on the classic Turf War format was something of a rarity after the mode's frequency was reduced following the Splatfest World Premiere. Even when selecting the 'Tricolour Match' option in previous events, many found themselves simply playing in standard Turf Wars instead. The chance to opt-in to only this frantic game mode will mean that we will finally have the chance to get a better understanding of what it is all about.

The news was shared (fittingly) across a trio of tweets from the official @SplatoonJP account, giving a taste of what this selectable will look like on the standard game menu. According to the built-in Google Translate feature, it seems that the mode will still be available from the Splatfest's midpoint, with those choosing to get involved winding up on either the attacking or defending team.

But wait, that's not all! It looks like the Tricolor mode is getting shaken up even more in line with the next Splatfest. Marked in the same thread as the above tweet, the official Splatoon account announced that a new 'Tricolor Pro' category would be added to the game mode, increasing the difficulty of the battle and handing out bigger rewards as a consequence.

Again, it is worth bearing in mind that we are getting this information via the Google Translate function, but the announcement seems pretty clear.

We will have to wait until the Splatfest next month to see this new feature in action. For all of the information on January's Splatoon 3 event and the results of Splatfests past, check out our handy guide below: