Welcome to our Full Story Walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

In this section of our walkthrough, we're covering the Still Missing Main Quest, which covers returning to Hyrule Castle Town for the first time and the Stilled Hyrule Castle Town Rift.

How To Start the Still Missing Main Quest

You'll activate the Still Missing Main Quest once you've cleared both Gerudo Desert and Jabul Waters sections of the game.

After that, you'll have rescued the general but still not found the king. General Wright will run off to talk to Minister Lefte, which means you need to head back to Lueberry's House.

Speak to Lueberry, Wright, and Lefte, and you'll find out that you need to head back to Hyrule Castle Town. It's far north of Lueberry's House, but there are paths leading directly to it, so you shouldn't have too much trouble finding it.

Return to Hyrule Castle Town



Once you return to Hyrule Castle Town, there's a commotion outside the front gates — the rift has overtaken almost the entire town, and you need to do something about it. You need to find a rift entrance, and as you walk in, Tri will tell you that it's below the town.

To get underneath the castle town, head to the northwest side of the town. Behind a house with a red roof you'll spot a well. Jump down it. Just behind the guard, you'll see a rift entrance. Jump in.

Stilled Hyrule Castle Town Rift

Head up the stairs ahead of you to reach the inside of the guard house, and then head south out of the door to reach the outside of the rift.

Head right towards the item shop — head inside and fight some echoes if you want — and then walk behind the store to reach a building on its side. Walk across it and follow the path north across the broken castle until you reach the fountain.

Fight some more enemies and continue heading north and you'll reach a Waypoint and a chest containing 7 Radiant Butter. Using some Echoes, you can get to the top of the castle wall to the left to get 20 rupees from another chest.

Swim up the river and continue to climb using the trees and your Echoes until you reach the entrance of Hyrule Castle, and your next dungeon.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.